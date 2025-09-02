After 'Manly With Muscles' Remark On Bipasha, Mrunal Throws Shade At Anushka; Shares FIRST Post Amid Backlash

Photo Credit: Instagram/@bipashabasu, @mrunalthakur, @anushkasharma

Mrunal Thakur Takes Dig At Anushka Sharma: From dating rumors with Dhanush to her remarks on fellow Bollywood actresses, Mrunal Thakur has been hitting headlines lately for not-so-pleasant reasons. The actress has once again found herself at the center of social media chatter, just weeks after her throwback remark calling Bipasha Basu "manly with muscles" resurfaced and went viral. This time, the buzz surrounds a cryptic comment she made in a recent interview that fans believe was aimed at Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

Mrunal Thakur is no stranger to headlines, and once again, the actress is grabbing attention - not for a new film, but for a comment that has stirred up a fresh wave of speculation in Bollywood circles. Just when the internet was settling down from her resurfaced throwback remark calling Bipasha Basu "manly with muscles," Thakur is back in the news - this time, for what fans are calling a subtle yet pointed dig at fellow actress Anushka Sharma.

In an interview with Miss Malini, when the 'Son Of Sardaar 2' actress was asked about rejecting any film that eventually became a superhit at the box office, she quickly replied, "So many. I said no, honestly, because I was not ready. Controversies hojayegi. It became a super hit and did help the female actress to reach there. But, then I realised if I would have done that film at that point of time I would have lost myself."

Then, Mrunal subtly pointed out that the actress who bagged the part is "not working at the moment". She continued, "Then she is not working at the moment, but I am, which is itself a victory because I don't want instant gratification, instant recognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly goes away instantly." While she didn't take any name, netizens were smart enough to figure out that she was talking about Anushka Sharma.

For those unversed, Mrunal Thakur was initially considered for the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Sultan (2016). Earlier, she mentioned that she had auditioned for Aarfa's role, but she eventually lost the part to Anushka Sharma.

During the promotions of Jersey on Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan went on to reveal that Mrunal was once seriously considered for Aarfa's role in Sultan. He revealed that she even visited Salman's Oanvel farmhouse to meet him and director Kabir Khan. Khan further clarified that the team felt Mrunal wasn't quite the right pick for the character because they were looking for someone who looked physically strong and athletic and Mrunal had lost a lot of weight at that time.

Mrunal Thakur's "She is not working" jab at Anushka Sharma has sparked a wave of reactions online. Reacting to the Reddit clip, one of the netizens slammed Mrunal and commented, "Peak mean girl energy "she's not working today but i am"

I really cannot respect women who put others down to feel better about themselves." Another user wrote, "that last part was unnecessary shade at the actress , she really is a mean girl," while another one wrote, "That apology for Bipasha does not even feel real anymore. She's been throwing shade on others too. She definitely has some sort of superiority complex."

Mrunal Thakur Shares First Instagram Post Amid Backlash

Ever since the clip of Mrunal Thakur's indirect remark on Anushka Sharma went viral on Reddit, the Jersey actress has been facing the wrath of the netizens. Meanwhile, the actress recently dropped her first Instagram post after the backlash.

Last night, Mrunal took to her Instagram handle and dropped BTS pictures from her 2022 film Sita Raman, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

She captioned her post, "Some memories are timeless 🦋💃"