Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Khesari Lal Yadav, Masoom Sharma Collaborate On Panwadi From Varun-Janhvi Film

The lively Panwadi track from the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been released, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Composed by A.P.S, this celebratory song captures the essence of joy and energy, promising to become a festive favourite.

The makers of the highly anticipated film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, have released another hit track, Panwadi. This vibrant celebration song is poised to dominate playlists everywhere. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, the song showcases dazzling choreography and infectious energy. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is set for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025.

Panwadi is composed by A.P.S and features vocals from Khesari Lal Yadav and Masoom Sharma. The song also includes contributions from Pritam, Dev Negi, Nikhita Gandhi, and Akasa Singh. With lyrics by Jairaj, it captures the essence of celebration with vibrant beats and an uplifting spirit that instantly elevates the mood.

Star-Studded Performances

Varun Dhawan expressed his excitement about Panwadi: "Shooting the song felt like being part of a real Holi party — vibrant colors splashing everywhere, infectious beats pumping, and an energy that was simply contagious. It's the kind of song that will make people jump out of their seats and dance with pure joy. Having powerhouse singers like Khesari Lal and Masoom Sharma lending their incredible voices has truly taken the track to new heights. This one's an absolute banger, and I can't wait for audiences everywhere to connect with it and celebrate along!"

Janhvi Kapoor shared her experience filming Panwadi: "Filming Panwadi was such an experience, the energy on set was electric. It felt less like a shoot and more like a festival unfolding in front of us. The song has this infectious vibe that just stays with you."

Musical Collaboration

Khesari Lal Yadav described singing Panwadi as a celebration itself: "Singing Panwadi felt like celebration in itself. This song instantly lifts your energy; it's raw, colourful, and it makes you want to lose yourself in the rhythm. It was amazing to collaborate with the music team and all the artists associated with the song."

Masoom Sharma added his thoughts: "Singing Panwadi was pure energy; the moment I heard the beat, I knew this song would be unforgettable. Panwadi is a celebration of desi spirit, colour, and unapologetic joy. It's an honour to associate with Dharma Productions and the team of the film."

A Festive Experience

Sanya Malhotra described shooting Panwadi as feeling like celebrating Holi for days: "The beats of Panwadi instantly pull you in. Shooting it felt like celebrating Holi for days, with all of us drenched in colors, laughter, and madness. I can't wait to see people play it everywhere this season."

Rohit Saraf shared his love for Panwadi's youthful vibe: "What I love about Panwadi is how youthful and playful it feels. On set, it was pure chaos in the best way possible — fun, energy, and so much color. I think audiences will feel that joy right through the screen."

The makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are setting up for a musical blockbuster with Panwadi leading the charge. The film's soundtrack promises to be one of this year's biggest hits. Get ready to immerse yourself in colour and rhythm because Panwadi is here to brighten your playlist with festive hues.