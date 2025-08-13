War 2 First Review: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer Termed As ‘Sure Shot Hit’- Kiara Advani Is Just For…

War 2 First Review: Directed by Ayan Mukherji, War 2 has created a good buzz since its announcement, and moviegoers have been eagerly awaiting its theatrical release. The film serves as a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 2019 hit War.

War 2 marks the return of Hrithik Roshan in his much-loved action avatar while welcoming Telugu superstar Jr NTR and Bollywood star Kiara Advani to the franchise. As part of Yash Raj Films' expanding spy universe, the movie is set to build stronger links between blockbuster hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Audiences can expect breathtaking visuals, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and a gripping storyline crafted to keep them engaged from the opening scene to the finale. With War 2 releasing alongside the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, all eyes are on how the film will perform at the box office amidst tough competition.

WAR 2 FIRST REVIEW IS OUT

War 2 is set for a grand theatrical release on August 14. The film has already become a hot topic online, thanks to its first review going viral even before the official release. This early wave of positive reactions has sparked a buzz across social media, boosting anticipation among fans. With its blend of action, thrill, music, and star power, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the season.

Giving it 4 out of 5 stars, the reviewer praised War 2 and wrote, "First Review #War2: It is a sure-shot hit. It has the magical chemistry of two handsome hunks, their superb action, and an outstanding dance picturised on both of them as its major plus points. #JrNTR & #HrithikRoshan Stole the Show. #KiaraAdvani is just for s*x appealing."

Take a look at the review here:

WAR 2 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST DETAILS

War 2 unites two of India's biggest stars, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, for a high-voltage action spectacle packed with suspense, mystery, and jaw-dropping stunts. The story follows Major Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan), who turns into one of India's most feared villains, sparking a relentless pursuit by Special Units Officer Vikram (Jr NTR). Their cat-and-mouse chase spans multiple countries, with every encounter escalating the danger.

Adding another layer to the drama, Kiara Advani plays Kavya Luthra, a character surrounded by mystery and speculated to be the daughter of Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana), a senior RAW official. Far from being just a romantic angle, Kavya's arc is expected to influence the heart of the conflict in surprising ways.

With a U/A 16+ certification and a runtime of 2 hours and 51 minutes, War 2 promises larger-than-life visuals, intense performances, and non-stop thrills. Part of Yash Raj Films' expanding spy universe, which includes blockbusters like Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and the first War, this sequel is already being hailed as one of 2025's most anticipated cinematic events.

How excited are you about the release of War 2? Tell us in the comments section.