Crime Scene Berlin Nightlife Killer OTT Release Date And Platform | When & Where To Watch, Plot & Other DEETS

Crime
Scene
Berlin:
Nightlife
Killer
OTT
Release:
Beetz
Brothers
Film
Production
is
gearing
up
for
the
Netflix
premiere
of
Crime
Scene
Berlin:
Nightlife
Killer,
a
three-part
series.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Crime
Scene
Berlin:
Nightlife
Killer
is
a
documentary
series
that
delves
into
real-life
events
that
unfolded
in
Berlin.
The
show
explores
a
series
of
bizarre
and
mysterious
murders.
It
is
set
to
premiere
on
an
OTT
giant
in
a
few
days.
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
Crime
Scene
Berlin:
Nightlife
Killer
online
in
India?
From
it's
release
date
to
plot,
here's
all
you
need
to
know.
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
CRIME
SCENE
BERLIN:
NIGHTLIST
KILLER?
CHECK
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
AND
PLATFORM
Directed
by
Jan
Zabeil
and
Caroline
Schaper,
the
true
crime
drama
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
Netflix
starting
April
3,
2024.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Although
filmed
in
German,
the
franchise
plans
to
release
the
series
worldwide
to
shed
light
on
the
grim
events
of
2012
and
raise
awareness
globally.
CRIME
SCENE
BERLIN:
NIGHTLIST
KILLER
PLOT
Set
in
2012,
the
narrative
unfolds
amidst
a
string
of
enigmatic
murders
happening
in
Berlin.
Individuals
from
all
walks
of
life,
whether
on
the
streets
or
elsewhere,
are
drugged
with
unfamiliar
substances.
Despite
the
efforts
of
the
police
to
crack
the
case,
they
struggle
to
find
any
connections
until
the
bizarre
murders
capture
national
attention
in
Germany.
With
the
mounting
death
toll
and
victims
chosen
at
random
by
the
perpetrator,
the
pressure
intensifies
on
the
police
force
to
bring
the
case
to
a
resolution.
CRIME
SCENE
BERLIN:
NIGHTLIST
KILLER
CAST
Christian
Beetz
serves
as
the
producer
of
the
series,
with
executive
producers
Joe
Berlinger,
Florian
Fettweis,
and
Georg
Tschurtschenthaler
under
Beetz
Brothers
Film
Production.
Leading
the
cast
are
Rick
Hübner
as
Alexander,
Tristan
Bumm
as
Pfeil,
and
Cornelia
Werner
as
Jenny.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!