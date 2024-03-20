Crime Scene Berlin Nightlife Killer OTT Release Date And Platform | When & Where To Watch, Plot & Other DEETS

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer OTT Release: Beetz Brothers Film Production is gearing up for the Netflix premiere of Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer, a three-part series. For those who are unaware, Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer is a documentary series that delves into real-life events that unfolded in Berlin. The show explores a series of bizarre and mysterious murders. It is set to premiere on an OTT giant in a few days.

Wondering when and where to watch Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer online in India? From it's release date to plot, here's all you need to know.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH CRIME SCENE BERLIN: NIGHTLIST KILLER? CHECK OTT RELEASE DATE AND PLATFORM

Directed by Jan Zabeil and Caroline Schaper, the true crime drama will be available for streaming on Netflix starting April 3, 2024. Yes, you read that right! Although filmed in German, the franchise plans to release the series worldwide to shed light on the grim events of 2012 and raise awareness globally.

CRIME SCENE BERLIN: NIGHTLIST KILLER PLOT

Set in 2012, the narrative unfolds amidst a string of enigmatic murders happening in Berlin. Individuals from all walks of life, whether on the streets or elsewhere, are drugged with unfamiliar substances. Despite the efforts of the police to crack the case, they struggle to find any connections until the bizarre murders capture national attention in Germany.

With the mounting death toll and victims chosen at random by the perpetrator, the pressure intensifies on the police force to bring the case to a resolution.

CRIME SCENE BERLIN: NIGHTLIST KILLER CAST

Christian Beetz serves as the producer of the series, with executive producers Joe Berlinger, Florian Fettweis, and Georg Tschurtschenthaler under Beetz Brothers Film Production. Leading the cast are Rick Hübner as Alexander, Tristan Bumm as Pfeil, and Cornelia Werner as Jenny.

