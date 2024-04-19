Do Aur Do Pyaar OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Vidya Balan’s Film After Theatrical Run?

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
After
the
box-office
debale
of
Eid
releases
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan,
Bollywood
is
set
to
witness
the
release
of
two
mid-budget
movies
today
(April
19)
and
one
of
them
is
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
that
marks
the
directorial
debut
of
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta.
DO
AUR
DO
PYAAR
CAST
AND
STORYLINE
DETAILS
Featuring
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
in
the
main
roles,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
touted
as
a
relationship
drama
which
revolves
around
a
couple
on
the
brink
of
a
breakup
finding
themselves
entangled
in
affairs
with
two
outsiders.
As
they
contemplate
divulging
their
secrets
and
parting
ways,
life
throws
unexpected
twists
their
way.
The
trailer
shows
Balan
and
Gandhi,
a
married
couple,
facing
relationship
challenges.
Subsequently,
both
characters
engage
in
extramarital
affairs,
with
Ramamurthy
and
D'Cruz's
characters,
respectively.
Produced
by
Applause
Entertainment
and
Ellipsis
Entertainment
Production,
the
film
is
releasing
amid
an
okayish
buzz
and
caters
to
the
multiplex
audience.
Since
its
trailer
release,
the
film
has
captivated
both
fans
and
viewers
alike.
With
mounting
anticipation
among
its
target
audience,
many
eagerly
await
the
opportunity
to
watch
it
in
theaters.
DO
AUR
DO
PYAAR
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
AFTER
THEATRICAL
RUN?
As
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
has
finally
hit
the
theatres
today,
let's
talk
about
its
OTT
release.
As
per
an
OTT
play
report,
the
film
is
scheduled
to
debut
on
a
major
OTT
platform
approximately
two
months
after
its
theatrical
release.
It's
slated
to
stream
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar,
its
official
streaming
partner.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
platform
and
the
digital
release
date
is
still
awaited.
Are
you
excited
about
the
release
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.