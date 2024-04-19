Do Aur Do Pyaar OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Vidya Balan’s Film After Theatrical Run?

Do Aur Do Pyaar OTT Release Date Update: After the box-office debale of Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, Bollywood is set to witness the release of two mid-budget movies today (April 19) and one of them is Do Aur Do Pyaar that marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

DO AUR DO PYAAR CAST AND STORYLINE DETAILS

Featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the main roles, Do Aur Do Pyaar is touted as a relationship drama which revolves around a couple on the brink of a breakup finding themselves entangled in affairs with two outsiders. As they contemplate divulging their secrets and parting ways, life throws unexpected twists their way.

The trailer shows Balan and Gandhi, a married couple, facing relationship challenges. Subsequently, both characters engage in extramarital affairs, with Ramamurthy and D'Cruz's characters, respectively. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the film is releasing amid an okayish buzz and caters to the multiplex audience.

Since its trailer release, the film has captivated both fans and viewers alike. With mounting anticipation among its target audience, many eagerly await the opportunity to watch it in theaters.

DO AUR DO PYAAR OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH AFTER THEATRICAL RUN?

As Do Aur Do Pyaar has finally hit the theatres today, let's talk about its OTT release. As per an OTT play report, the film is scheduled to debut on a major OTT platform approximately two months after its theatrical release. It's slated to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, its official streaming partner. However, an official confirmation regarding the platform and the digital release date is still awaited.

