Queen Of Tears Episode 16 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Last Episode? DEETS

Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
16
Release
Date
Details:
K-drama
Queen
Of
Tears,
featuring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
in
the
main
roles,
made
its
debut
on
Netflix
in
March
and
turned
out
to
be
a
big
hit
among
viewers
across
the
globe.
With
fifteen
episodes
already
available
for
streaming,
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
release
of
the
show's
last
and
sixteenth
episode.
Helmed
by
acclaimed
Korean
filmmaker
Kim
Hee-won,
Queen
of
Tears
has
rapidly
emerged
as
Netflix's
newest
global
hit,
enhancing
the
platform's
diverse
collection
of
South
Korean
TV
dramas.
Are
you
eager
to
learn
about
the
release
details
of
Queen
of
Tears
Episode
16
and
all
the
buzz
surrounding
it?
We've
gathered
all
the
essential
information
related
to
the
show's
finale
episode
for
you
right
here.
DETAILS
ABOUT
THE
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
PLOT
AND
STAR
CAST
Starring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
as
the
leads,
Queen
Of
Tears
centers
on
a
married
couple
deeply
in
love
despite
their
opposite
backgrounds.
While
their
initial
romance
blossomed
into
marriage,
their
connection
gradually
waned
over
time.
However,
a
pivotal
moment
reignites
their
feelings,
allowing
them
to
reunite.
In
this
highly
acclaimed
series,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
embodies
the
character
of
Baek
Hyun-woo,
while
Kim
Ji-Won
brings
Hong
Hae-in
to
life.
This
outstanding
ensemble
is
further
bolstered
by
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others,
offering
unwavering
support
to
the
talented
leads.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
EPISODE
16
RELEASE
DATE
&
TIME:
WHEN,
WHERE
TO
WATCH
THE
LAST
PART?
The
final
and
sixteenth
episode
of
Queen
of
Tear
is
set
to
premiere
on
Sunday,
April
28.
This
series,
delving
into
the
struggles
of
a
married
couple
trying
to
save
their
relationship,
debuted
on
the
OTT
platform
on
March
9,
2024.
The
finale
episode
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
Netflix
at
9:20
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
translating
to
5:50
PM
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
However,
fans
can
rejoice
as
the
creators
have
announced
the
release
of
two
special
episodes
next
week.
Do
you
think
Baek
and
Hong
will
get
a
happy
ending?
