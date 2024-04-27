Queen Of Tears Episode 16 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Last Episode? DEETS

Queen Of Tears Episode 16 Release Date Details: K-drama Queen Of Tears, featuring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in the main roles, made its debut on Netflix in March and turned out to be a big hit among viewers across the globe. With fifteen episodes already available for streaming, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the show's last and sixteenth episode.

Helmed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Hee-won, Queen of Tears has rapidly emerged as Netflix's newest global hit, enhancing the platform's diverse collection of South Korean TV dramas. Are you eager to learn about the release details of Queen of Tears Episode 16 and all the buzz surrounding it?

We've gathered all the essential information related to the show's finale episode for you right here.

DETAILS ABOUT THE QUEEN OF TEARS PLOT AND STAR CAST

Starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won as the leads, Queen Of Tears centers on a married couple deeply in love despite their opposite backgrounds. While their initial romance blossomed into marriage, their connection gradually waned over time. However, a pivotal moment reignites their feelings, allowing them to reunite.

In this highly acclaimed series, Kim Soo-Hyun embodies the character of Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-Won brings Hong Hae-in to life. This outstanding ensemble is further bolstered by Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others, offering unwavering support to the talented leads.

QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 16 RELEASE DATE & TIME: WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH THE LAST PART?

The final and sixteenth episode of Queen of Tear is set to premiere on Sunday, April 28. This series, delving into the struggles of a married couple trying to save their relationship, debuted on the OTT platform on March 9, 2024.

The finale episode will be available for streaming on Netflix at 9:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), translating to 5:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). However, fans can rejoice as the creators have announced the release of two special episodes next week.

Do you think Baek and Hong will get a happy ending? Please share your views in the comments section below.