Queen Of Tears Episode 10 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? UPDATE

Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
10
Release
Update:
Featuring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
in
the
lead
roles,
the
K-drama
Queen
of
Tears
made
its
debut
on
Netflix
last
month,
garnering
an
encouraging
response
from
OTT
enthusiasts.
With
nine
episodes
already
released,
viewers
are
now
eagerly
anticipating
the
premiere
of
the
tenth
episode
of
the
popular
romantic
drama.
Wondering
about
the
release
details
of
Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
10?
No
need
to
worry,
we've
got
you
covered.
Whether
you're
a
dedicated
fan
of
K-dramas
or
simply
seeking
a
brief
overview
of
the
plot,
cast,
and
characters,
we've
compiled
all
the
essential
information
for
you
below.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
STORYLINE
AND
CAST
DETAILS
Queen
of
Tears
follows
the
romantic
journey
of
Baek
Hyun
Woo
and
Hong
Hae-in.
Despite
their
diverse
backgrounds,
love
flourishes
between
them,
leading
to
marriage.
However,
as
time
progresses,
their
bond
weakens.
Interestingly,
a
significant
moment
reignites
their
love,
infusing
renewed
hope
into
their
relationship.
In
the
series,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
plays
the
character
of
Baek
Hyun-woo,
while
Kim
Ji-won
portrays
Hong
Hae-in.
Noteworthy
actors
in
the
ensemble
cast
include
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
EPISODE
10
RELEASE
DATE
&
TIME:
WHEN,
WHERE
TO
WATCH
IN
INDIA?
The
tenth
episode
of
Queen
of
Tears
is
set
to
premiere
tomorrow,
on
April
7,
exclusively
on
Netflix.
The
debut
episode
of
the
series,
which
revolves
around
a
married
couple's
efforts
to
maintain
their
connection,
aired
on
the
OTT
giant
on
March
9,
2024.
New
episodes
of
Queen
Of
Tears
are
available
for
streaming
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
21:10
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
which
is
equivalent
to
5:20
pm
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
The
show's
first
season
consists
of
a
total
of
16
episodes.
WHAT
TO
EXPECT
FROM
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
EPISODE
10?
In
the
preview
of
episode
10,
Hae-in
and
Hyun-woo's
families
come
together
for
dinner.
Amidst
the
meal,
Hyun-woo's
father
makes
a
casual
remark
about
their
dining
customs,
triggering
unforeseen
reactions
and
exposing
cultural
disparities.
On
the
other
hand,
Hae-in
and
her
family
grappling
with
distress
over
a
business
setback.
Additionally,
Hae-in's
brother,
Hong
Soo-Cheol,
experiences
heartbreak
as
his
wife,
Cheon
Da-Hye,
departs
with
their
son
to
relocate
abroad.
How
excited
are
you
to
watch
the
remaining
episodes
of
Queen
of
Tears?
Share
your
views
with
us
in
the
comments
section
below.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 20:45 [IST]