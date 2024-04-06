Queen Of Tears Episode 10 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? UPDATE

Queen Of Tears Episode 10 Release Update: Featuring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in the lead roles, the K-drama Queen of Tears made its debut on Netflix last month, garnering an encouraging response from OTT enthusiasts. With nine episodes already released, viewers are now eagerly anticipating the premiere of the tenth episode of the popular romantic drama.

Wondering about the release details of Queen Of Tears Episode 10? No need to worry, we've got you covered. Whether you're a dedicated fan of K-dramas or simply seeking a brief overview of the plot, cast, and characters, we've compiled all the essential information for you below.

QUEEN OF TEARS STORYLINE AND CAST DETAILS

Queen of Tears follows the romantic journey of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in. Despite their diverse backgrounds, love flourishes between them, leading to marriage. However, as time progresses, their bond weakens. Interestingly, a significant moment reignites their love, infusing renewed hope into their relationship.

In the series, Kim Soo-Hyun plays the character of Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-won portrays Hong Hae-in. Noteworthy actors in the ensemble cast include Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others.

QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 10 RELEASE DATE & TIME: WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA?

The tenth episode of Queen of Tears is set to premiere tomorrow, on April 7, exclusively on Netflix. The debut episode of the series, which revolves around a married couple's efforts to maintain their connection, aired on the OTT giant on March 9, 2024.

New episodes of Queen Of Tears are available for streaming every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is equivalent to 5:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The show's first season consists of a total of 16 episodes.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 10?

In the preview of episode 10, Hae-in and Hyun-woo's families come together for dinner. Amidst the meal, Hyun-woo's father makes a casual remark about their dining customs, triggering unforeseen reactions and exposing cultural disparities. On the other hand, Hae-in and her family grappling with distress over a business setback. Additionally, Hae-in's brother, Hong Soo-Cheol, experiences heartbreak as his wife, Cheon Da-Hye, departs with their son to relocate abroad.

How excited are you to watch the remaining episodes of Queen of Tears? Share your views with us in the comments section below.