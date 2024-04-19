Queen Of Tears Episode 13 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS Out

Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
13
Release
Update:
Featuring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
in
leading
roles,
the
hit
K-drama
Queen
of
Tears
premiered
on
Netflix
in
March
to
much
anticipation.
True
to
expectations,
the
show
has
garnered
widespread
acclaim
from
audiences
worldwide.
With
twelve
episodes
already
available
for
streaming,
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
arrival
of
the
fourteenth
installment
of
this
captivating
romantic
saga.
Under
the
direction
of
esteemed
Korean
filmmaker
Kim
Hee-won,
Queen
of
Tears
has
quickly
emerged
as
Netflix's
newest
international
sensation,
enriching
the
streaming
platform's
diverse
array
of
South
Korean
TV
dramas.
Are
you
curious
about
the
release
details
of
Episode
13
of
Queen
of
Tears
and
all
the
related
buzz
surrounding
it?
No
need
to
fret,
we've
got
everything
you
need
right
here.
Whether
you're
a
die-hard
K-drama
fan
or
just
looking
for
a
quick
summary
of
the
plot,
cast,
and
characters,
we've
gathered
all
the
vital
information
for
you
below.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
NETFLIX'S
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
In
Queen
of
Tears,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
portray
a
married
couple
deeply
in
love
despite
coming
from
contrasting
backgrounds.
Initially,
their
romance
blossomed
into
marriage,
but
over
time,
their
connection
began
to
fade.
However,
a
pivotal
moment
reignites
their
feelings,
enabling
them
to
remain
together.
In
this
acclaimed
series,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
embodies
the
character
of
Baek
Hyun-woo,
while
Kim
Ji-won
brings
Hong
Hae-in
to
life.
Supported
by
an
exceptional
cast,
including
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others,
the
talented
protagonists
shine
in
their
roles.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
EPISODE
13
RELEASE
DATE
&
TIME:
WHEN,
WHERE
TO
WATCH
IN
INDIA?
The
premiere
of
the
thirteenth
episode
of
Queen
of
Tears
is
scheduled
for
Saturday
(April
20).
The
inaugural
episode
of
the
series,
delving
into
the
struggles
encountered
by
a
married
couple,
debuted
on
the
OTT
platform
on
March
9,
2024.
For
those
unfamiliar,
fresh
episodes
of
Queen
Of
Tears
are
available
for
streaming
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
9:20
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
which
translates
to
5:50
PM
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
The
inaugural
season
comprises
a
total
of
16
episodes
and
is
slated
to
wrap
up
this
month.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 19:00 [IST]