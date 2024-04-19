Queen Of Tears Episode 13 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS Out

Queen Of Tears Episode 13 Release Update: Featuring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in leading roles, the hit K-drama Queen of Tears premiered on Netflix in March to much anticipation. True to expectations, the show has garnered widespread acclaim from audiences worldwide. With twelve episodes already available for streaming, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the fourteenth installment of this captivating romantic saga.

Under the direction of esteemed Korean filmmaker Kim Hee-won, Queen of Tears has quickly emerged as Netflix's newest international sensation, enriching the streaming platform's diverse array of South Korean TV dramas. Are you curious about the release details of Episode 13 of Queen of Tears and all the related buzz surrounding it?

No need to fret, we've got everything you need right here. Whether you're a die-hard K-drama fan or just looking for a quick summary of the plot, cast, and characters, we've gathered all the vital information for you below.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NETFLIX'S QUEEN OF TEARS

In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won portray a married couple deeply in love despite coming from contrasting backgrounds. Initially, their romance blossomed into marriage, but over time, their connection began to fade. However, a pivotal moment reignites their feelings, enabling them to remain together.

Dune 2 OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Chalamet-Zendaya's Film In India? - UPDATE

Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform Revealed: Here's When & Where Ajay Devgn's Film Is Likely To Stream

In this acclaimed series, Kim Soo-Hyun embodies the character of Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-won brings Hong Hae-in to life. Supported by an exceptional cast, including Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others, the talented protagonists shine in their roles.

QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 13 RELEASE DATE & TIME: WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA?

The premiere of the thirteenth episode of Queen of Tears is scheduled for Saturday (April 20). The inaugural episode of the series, delving into the struggles encountered by a married couple, debuted on the OTT platform on March 9, 2024.

For those unfamiliar, fresh episodes of Queen Of Tears are available for streaming every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), which translates to 5:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The inaugural season comprises a total of 16 episodes and is slated to wrap up this month.

Keep watching this space for more updates!