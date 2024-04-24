Queen Of Tears Last Episode Release Date, Time & Platform: When Will The Show End? What To Expect From Finale?

Queen
Of
Tears
Finale
Episode:
Starring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
as
the
main
protagonists,
the
immensely
popular
K-drama
Queen
of
Tears
debuted
on
Netflix
last
month,
garnering
a
favorable
reception
from
audiences
worldwide
and
turning
out
to
be
a
big
success.
With
fourteen
episodes
already
released,
the
captivating
romantic
drama
is
set
to
end
very
soon.
Hemled
by
the
acclaimed
Korean
filmmaker
Kim
Hee-won,
Queen
Of
Tears
has
surged
to
become
Netflix's
newest
international
hit,
further
enriching
the
streaming
giant's
remarkable
lineup
of
South
Korean
TV
dramas.
However,
the
show
is
coming
to
an
end
later
this
week
and
fans
are
already
sad
about
the
same.
Wondering
when
will
Queen
Of
Tears
bid
adieu
to
viewers
and
where
can
fans
watch
the
last
episode?
Don't
worry,
we've
got
everything
you
need.
Whether
you're
a
devoted
K-drama
fan
or
simply
looking
for
a
concise
summary
of
the
plot,
cast,
and
characters,
we've
compiled
all
the
vital
details
for
you
right
here.
EVERYTHING
ABOUT
THE
K-DRAMA
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
In
Queen
of
Tears,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
portray
a
married
couple
navigating
the
challenges
of
their
relationship,
finding
deep
love
despite
their
differing
backgrounds.
Although
their
romance
led
to
marriage
initially,
their
connection
begins
to
wane
over
time.
Yet,
a
pivotal
moment
reignites
their
affection,
offering
the
chance
for
a
renewed
journey
together.
In
this
acclaimed
series,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
essays
the
character
of
Baek
Hyun-woo,
while
Kim
Ji-won
plays
Hong
Hae-in.
This
talented
duo
is
supported
by
an
exceptional
emsebmle
cast,
including
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
LAST
EPISODE
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME,
AND
PLATFORM
DETAILS
The
sixteenth
and
last
episode
of
Queen
of
Tears
is
scheduled
for
release
on
Sunday
(April
28).
This
series,
which
explores
the
challenges
faced
by
a
married
couple
striving
to
save
their
relationship,
premiered
on
the
OTT
platform
on
March
9,
2024.
The
finale
episode
will
stream
on
Netflix
at
9:20
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
corresponding
to
5:50
PM
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
However,
the
good
news
is
that
the
makers
will
release
two
special
episodes
for
fans
next
week.
Are
you
excited
to
watch
the
finale
of
Queen
Of
Tears?
Tell
us
your
views
in
the
comments
section.