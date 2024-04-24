Queen Of Tears Last Episode Release Date, Time & Platform: When Will The Show End? What To Expect From Finale?

Queen Of Tears Finale Episode: Starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won as the main protagonists, the immensely popular K-drama Queen of Tears debuted on Netflix last month, garnering a favorable reception from audiences worldwide and turning out to be a big success. With fourteen episodes already released, the captivating romantic drama is set to end very soon.

Hemled by the acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Hee-won, Queen Of Tears has surged to become Netflix's newest international hit, further enriching the streaming giant's remarkable lineup of South Korean TV dramas. However, the show is coming to an end later this week and fans are already sad about the same.

Wondering when will Queen Of Tears bid adieu to viewers and where can fans watch the last episode? Don't worry, we've got everything you need. Whether you're a devoted K-drama fan or simply looking for a concise summary of the plot, cast, and characters, we've compiled all the vital details for you right here.

EVERYTHING ABOUT THE K-DRAMA QUEEN OF TEARS

In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won portray a married couple navigating the challenges of their relationship, finding deep love despite their differing backgrounds. Although their romance led to marriage initially, their connection begins to wane over time. Yet, a pivotal moment reignites their affection, offering the chance for a renewed journey together.

In this acclaimed series, Kim Soo-Hyun essays the character of Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-won plays Hong Hae-in. This talented duo is supported by an exceptional emsebmle cast, including Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others.

QUEEN OF TEARS LAST EPISODE RELEASE DATE, TIME, AND PLATFORM DETAILS

The sixteenth and last episode of Queen of Tears is scheduled for release on Sunday (April 28). This series, which explores the challenges faced by a married couple striving to save their relationship, premiered on the OTT platform on March 9, 2024.

The finale episode will stream on Netflix at 9:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), corresponding to 5:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). However, the good news is that the makers will release two special episodes for fans next week.

