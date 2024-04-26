Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Vicky Kaushal’s Film Stream Online? UPDATE

Zara
Hatke
Zara
Bachke
OTT
Release
Update:
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sara
Ali
Khan's
film
Zara
Hatke
Zara
Bachke
was
released
in
theaters
last
year,
on
June
2.
Directed
by
Laxman
Utekar,
it
emerged
as
a
sleeper
hit
at
the
box
office,
lauded
by
audiences
for
its
light-hearted
narrative
and
hit
songs.
As
the
first
anniversary
of
its
theatrical
release
approaches,
fans
are
still
eagerly
awaiting
its
debut
on
OTT.
It
looks
like
the
wait
is
finally
going
to
end
soon
as
a
piece
of
exciting
news
is
finally
here
for
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sara
Ali
Khan
fans.
We're
saying
so
because
the
latest
update
suggests
that
Zara
Hatke
Zara
Bachke
will
soon
be
available
for
streaming
on
a
popular
OTT
platform,
promising
cozy
viewing
from
the
comfort
of
home.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
a
report
from
Peeping
Moon,
the
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sara
Ali
Khan
starrer
rom-com
will
premiere
on
the
Jio
Cinema
OTT
platform,
with
an
anticipated
online
release
in
mid-May
2024,
probably
from
May
17.
However,
to
enjoy
Zara
Hatke
Zara
Bachke,
viewers
will
need
a
JioCinema
Premium
subscription.
The
revelation
of
the
streaming
date
for
ZHZB
coincides
with
Jio
Cinema's
unveiling
of
its
latest
subscription
service,
JioCinema
Premium.
Priced
competitively
at
Rs.
29
per
month,
this
subscription
promises
an
ad-free
viewing
experience
for
a
single
device.
Additionally,
Jio
introduces
a
'Family'
plan
priced
at
Rs.
89
per
month,
allowing
access
on
up
to
four
screens
simultaneously,
setting
a
new
standard
in
the
market.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Zara
Hatke
Zara
Bachke
(ZHBH),
made
with
a
budget
of
approximately
Rs
50-55
crore
covering
production,
promotion,
and
salaries,
exceeded
expectations
at
the
box
office,
grossing
over
Rs
115
crore.
This
success
marked
it
as
one
of
the
highlights
of
2023.
Alongside
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sara
Ali
Khan,
the
film
features
Inaamulhaq,
Sushmita
Mukherjee,
Neeraj
Sood,
Rakesh
Bedi,
and
Sharib
Hashmi.
It
marked
the
first
collaboration
between
Vicky
and
Sara,
delighting
audiences
with
their
on-screen
chemistry.
The
film
also
marked
their
first
theatrical
release
after
the
COVID-19
pandemic.