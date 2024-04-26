Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Vicky Kaushal’s Film Stream Online? UPDATE

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Update: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in theaters last year, on June 2. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office, lauded by audiences for its light-hearted narrative and hit songs. As the first anniversary of its theatrical release approaches, fans are still eagerly awaiting its debut on OTT.

ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ZHZB ONLINE?

It looks like the wait is finally going to end soon as a piece of exciting news is finally here for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan fans. We're saying so because the latest update suggests that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will soon be available for streaming on a popular OTT platform, promising cozy viewing from the comfort of home. Yes, you read that right!

According to a report from Peeping Moon, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer rom-com will premiere on the Jio Cinema OTT platform, with an anticipated online release in mid-May 2024, probably from May 17. However, to enjoy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, viewers will need a JioCinema Premium subscription.

Chief Detective 1958 Episode 3 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect?

Queen Of Tears Last Episode Release Date, Time & Platform: When Will The Show End? What To Expect From Finale?

ALL ABOUT JIO CINEMA PREMIUM SERVICE

The revelation of the streaming date for ZHZB coincides with Jio Cinema's unveiling of its latest subscription service, JioCinema Premium. Priced competitively at Rs. 29 per month, this subscription promises an ad-free viewing experience for a single device. Additionally, Jio introduces a 'Family' plan priced at Rs. 89 per month, allowing access on up to four screens simultaneously, setting a new standard in the market.

ZARA HALKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE RESULT

For those who are unaware, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (ZHBH), made with a budget of approximately Rs 50-55 crore covering production, promotion, and salaries, exceeded expectations at the box office, grossing over Rs 115 crore. This success marked it as one of the highlights of 2023.

Alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi. It marked the first collaboration between Vicky and Sara, delighting audiences with their on-screen chemistry. The film also marked their first theatrical release after the COVID-19 pandemic.