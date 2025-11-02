Operation Safed Sagar: Netflix Unveils Series On Indian Air Force's Role In Kargil War

Operation Safed Sagar, debuting in 2026, showcases the Indian Air Force's heroism during the Kargil War. Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, it explores true events and the bravery of IAF pilots.



The unveiling of Netflix's upcoming series, Operation Safed Sagar, took place at the inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 in New Delhi. This series highlights the Indian Air Force's significant role during the Kargil War. Created by Abhet Singh Parm and Kushal Srastava, directed by Oni, it features actors like Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and others.

During the marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a diverse crowd gathered. Serving officers, veterans, dignitaries such as Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, media personnel, and civilians celebrated the Indian Air Force's achievements. Amidst this patriotic atmosphere, Netflix India's VP of Content Monika Shergill and Series Head Tanya Bami presented a teaser for what is anticipated to be Netflix's largest Indian series of 2026.

Operation Safed Sagar: A Tribute to Heroism

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films with support from the Indian Air Force, Operation Safed Sagar delves into a lesser-known chapter of the Kargil War. The series is based on true events and follows IAF pilots who undertook a daring mission for their country. It showcases their bravery and determination in challenging circumstances.

The series was filmed extensively at operational Indian Air Force bases. It features MiG aircrafts and IAF personnel to provide an authentic portrayal of heroism. The high-octane narrative captures the essence of courage displayed by these pilots during their mission.

Voices Behind the Series

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh expressed his delight at seeing 12,000 participants in the marathon held in Delhi and simultaneously at 46 locations. He congratulated Netflix on launching Operation Safed Sagar, highlighting its depiction of an air battle fought at great heights where professionalism led to success in Kargil.

Sanjay Routray from Matchbox Shots remarked that Operation Safed Sagar isn't just about war; it's about courage and transformation. With access to real IAF bases and support from the Indian Air Force, they created a tribute to fighter pilots who showcased bravery at extreme altitudes. Partnering with Netflix provided them with the platform needed for this story.

A Collaborative Effort

Monika Shergill stated that they are proud to unveil Operation Safed Sagar—a tale beyond battlefields focusing on courage and patriotism. She expressed gratitude towards the Indian Air Force for their trust and support in bringing this story inspired by their role in the Kargil War to life.

Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films emphasized that Operation Safed Sagar captures grit and human spirit. Collaborating with Netflix allowed them to authentically portray this story on a grand scale for audiences worldwide.

This story backed by the Indian Airforce stands out due to its unmatched scale and emotional depth. It reaffirms Netflix's commitment to sharing powerful yet lesser-known Indian stories globally through military storytelling milestones like Operation Safed Sagar.

Operation Safed Sagar will be available for streaming on Netflix in 2026.