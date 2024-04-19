LSD 2 Review: Dibakar Banerjee Presents An Entertaining And Relatable Love S*X Aur Dhokha

Star
Cast:
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Abhinav
Singh,
Bonita
Rajpurohit,
Uorfi
Javed
Director:
Dibakar
Banerjee
LSD
2
Review:
In
2010,
a
movie
titled
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
had
hit
the
big
screens.
The
film
was
directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
starred
mostly
all
the
newcomers
like
Anshuman
Jha,
Nushrat
Bharucha,
Rajkummar
Rao,
Neha
Chauhan,
Amit
Sial,
Herry
Tangri
and
Aashiesh
Sharma.
Now,
after
14
years,
a
spiritual
sequel
to
the
film
titled,
LSD
2,
has
hit
the
big
screens.
This
one
is
also
directed
by
Banerjee
and
stars
mostly
all
the
newcomers
as
leads.
The
first
instalment
of
the
film
was
amazing
and
was
a
hit
at
the
box
office.
So,
is
LSD
2
worth
your
time
and
money?
Find
out
in
our
review
below...
LSD
2
has
three
stories
just
like
its
first
part.
The
first
story
revolves
around
a
transgender
named
Noor
(Paritosh
Tiwari)
who
has
participated
in
a
show
called
Truth
Ya
Nach.
This
story
actually
showcases
the
reality
of
reality
shows.
Then
there's
second
story
about
a
transgender
named
Kulu
(Bonita
Rajpurohit)
who
works
at
metro
station,
and
one
night
she
is
found
in
a
very
bad
state
and
cops
suspect
that
she
has
been
assaulted
by
more
than
one
man.
The
third
story
is
about
a
YouTuber
named
Game
Paapi
(Abhinav
Singh).
It's
basically
about
how
social
media,
AI,
being
an
influencer
and
other
things
are
affecting
kids
nowadays.
Dibakar
Banerjee
is
undoubtedly
one
of
the
best
filmmakers
we
have
in
the
industry.
So,
the
expectations
from
LSD
2
were
quite
high,
especially
because
the
first
instalment
was
something
very
different
for
the
Indian
audiences.
When
we
talk
about
LSD
2,
the
film
starts
on
a
very
interesting
note,
and
the
whole
first
story
of
Noor
is
engaging
and
entertaining.
The
reality
show
storyline
makes
that
part
a
very
interesting
watch.
The
second
story
does
start
on
a
very
interesting
note,
and
has
a
few
scenes
that
will
make
you
keen
to
know
what
will
happen
next.
However,
after
a
whole
build
up
for
a
big
twist,
that
twist
never
comes
or
surprises
us.
The
third
story
about
the
gamer
will
surely
be
very
relatable,
especially
for
the
youth
because
its
all
about
followers,
social
media,
influencers,
AI,
and
metaverse.
In
this
story,
you
will
get
to
hear
a
lot
of
beeps
because
the
character
gives
a
lot
of
cuss
words.
This
one
is
partly
entertaining,
especially
the
scene
featuring
Uorfi
Javed.
LSD
2
Actors'
Performances
When
we
talk
about
the
performances,
all
the
three
newcomers,
Paritosh
Tiwari
(Noor),
Bonita
Rajpurohit
(Kulu),
and
Abhinav
Singh
(Gamepaapi),
have
done
a
fantastic
job.
It
doesn't
look
like
that
LSD
2
is
their
first
film.
Now,
that's
what
Banerjee
knows,
he
always
gets
the
best
out
of
his
actors.
There
are
some
seasoned
actors
also
in
the
film
like
Swastika
Mukherjee
and
Swaroopa
Ghosh,
and
both
of
them
leave
a
strong
mark
with
their
performances.
Now,
let's
talk
about
the
cameos.
While
all
the
leads
and
the
supporting
actors
are
amazing
in
the
film,
the
actors,
who
have
a
cameo
in
LSD
2,
are
actually
the
show
stealers,
especially
Anu
Malik.
The
music
composer
is
simply
fantastic
in
the
film,
and
you
will
actually
feel
like
'Anu
Malik
ne
aag
laga
di'.
Sophie
Choudry
gets
her
scenes
to
shine
and
she
is
damn
good
in
the
movie.
Even
Tusshar
Kapoor
and
Mouni
Roy
leave
a
mark.
LSD
2
of
course
stars
the
one,
who
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town,
since
the
part
couple
of
years.
We
are
talking
about
Uorfi
Javed.
She
just
has
a
cameo
in
the
film,
and
she
plays
herself
in
the
movie.
But,
with
just
a
few
minutes,
Uorfi
leaves
us
wanting
for
more.
It
would
be
great
to
watch
her
as
a
lead
in
a
movie
because
she
has
the
perfect
screen
presence.
Also,
'Earth
is
her
favourite
planet'.
ROFL!
LSD
2
Music
Talking
about
the
music,
here
surprisingly,
the
songs
are
very
catchy.
The
track
Gandi
Taal
will
surely
grab
your
attention,
and
will
be
on
your
playlist
after
you
watch
the
film.
LSD
2
Review
Final
Verdict
Overall,
LSD
2
starts
with
a
bang,
but
dips
a
bit
in
between,
and
then
goes
for
a
very
entertaining
finale.
So,
this
one
is
an
entertaining
and
relatable
film,
especially
for
youth.