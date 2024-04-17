Abhradeep Saha Death: YouTuber Angry Rantman’s Last Instagram & YouTube Posts Go Viral After His Demise

Angry Rantman Last Video: Heartbreaking news has hit the online community as beloved YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, famously known as Angry Rantman, has passed away. Sadly, he left this world at the tender age of 27, with reports stating his sudden demise on the night of April 16. His family and fans are left stunned and saddened by this unexpected loss.

HOW ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN PASSED AWAY?

As per the ongoing reports Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, tragically passing away due to multiple organ failure. Before this unfortunate event, he had been undergoing treatment at the Narayan Cardiac Centre in Bengaluru.

Following surgery last month, Angry Rantman's health worsened. Recent community posts on his official YouTube channel revealed that he was hospitalized after undergoing a significant heart valve replacement surgery. A few days ago, his father shared an update on his health, stating that he was still in the ICU and on the road to recovery. However, a subsequent update two days ago conveyed a critical situation.

ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN LAST INSTAGRAM POST

Amid the shocking death news, Angry Rantman's last Instagram post is currently going viral on the internet. His last Instagram post is dated February 19 and contains multiple photos of the 27-year-old social media sensation. Interestingly, the caption read, "THE INDIAN NIGHTMARE"

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN LAST YOUTUBE VIDEO

Not just Instagram, even the last YouTube video of Abhradeep Saha is grabbing a lot of eyeballs on X (earlier known as Twitter), Reddit, and other social media platforms.

A quick glance at Saha's YouTube channel, Angry Rantman, with its impressive 4.81 lakh subscribers, shows that his last video was posted on March 8. In this video, Saha, renowned for his distinctively aggressive style, provided a review of the film Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika. The video garnered over 1.05 lakh views.

You can watch it here:

May his soul rest in peace!