Abhradeep Saha Death: YouTuber Angry Rantman’s Last Instagram & YouTube Posts Go Viral After His Demise

Angry
Rantman
Last
Video:
Heartbreaking
news
has
hit
the
online
community
as
beloved
YouTuber
Abhradeep
Saha,
famously
known
as
Angry
Rantman,
has
passed
away.
Sadly,
he
left
this
world
at
the
tender
age
of
27,
with
reports
stating
his
sudden
demise
on
the
night
of
April
16.
His
family
and
fans
are
left
stunned
and
saddened
by
this
unexpected
loss.
HOW
ABHRADEEP
SAHA
AKA
ANGRY
RANTMAN
PASSED
AWAY?
As
per
the
ongoing
reports
Abhradeep
Saha,
popularly
known
as
Angry
Rantman,
tragically
passing
away
due
to
multiple
organ
failure.
Before
this
unfortunate
event,
he
had
been
undergoing
treatment
at
the
Narayan
Cardiac
Centre
in
Bengaluru.
Following
surgery
last
month,
Angry
Rantman's
health
worsened.
Recent
community
posts
on
his
official
YouTube
channel
revealed
that
he
was
hospitalized
after
undergoing
a
significant
heart
valve
replacement
surgery.
A
few
days
ago,
his
father
shared
an
update
on
his
health,
stating
that
he
was
still
in
the
ICU
and
on
the
road
to
recovery.
However,
a
subsequent
update
two
days
ago
conveyed
a
critical
situation.
ABHRADEEP
SAHA
AKA
ANGRY
RANTMAN
LAST
INSTAGRAM
POST
Amid
the
shocking
death
news,
Angry
Rantman's
last
Instagram
post
is
currently
going
viral
on
the
internet.
His
last
Instagram
post
is
dated
February
19
and
contains
multiple
photos
of
the
27-year-old
social
media
sensation.
Interestingly,
the
caption
read,
"THE
INDIAN
NIGHTMARE"
Not
just
Instagram,
even
the
last
YouTube
video
of
Abhradeep
Saha
is
grabbing
a
lot
of
eyeballs
on
X
(earlier
known
as
Twitter),
Reddit,
and
other
social
media
platforms.
A
quick
glance
at
Saha's
YouTube
channel,
Angry
Rantman,
with
its
impressive
4.81
lakh
subscribers,
shows
that
his
last
video
was
posted
on
March
8.
In
this
video,
Saha,
renowned
for
his
distinctively
aggressive
style,
provided
a
review
of
the
film
Shaitaan,
featuring
Ajay
Devgn,
R
Madhavan,
and
Jyothika.
The
video
garnered
over
1.05
lakh
views.