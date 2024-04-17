Abhradeep Saha Death: Angry Rantman’s Net Worth Revealed; All About The YouTuber’s Wealth

Angry
Rantman
Net-Worth:
Heartbreaking
news
has
shaken
the
online
community
with
the
passing
of
beloved
YouTuber
Abhradeep
Saha,
widely
recognized
as
Angry
Rantman.
Tragically,
he
departed
this
world
at
the
tender
age
of
27,
with
reports
indicating
his
sudden
demise
on
the
night
of
April
17.
His
family
and
fans
are
left
in
disbelief
and
sorrow
over
this
unexpected
loss.
HERE'S
HOW
ANGRY
RANTMAN
AKA
ABHRADEEP
SAHA
PASSED
AWAY
According
to
ongoing
reports,
Abhradeep
Saha,
affectionately
known
as
Angry
Rantman,
has
tragically
passed
away
due
to
multiple
organ
failure.
According
to
reports,
he
was
undergoing
treatment
at
the
Narayan
Cardiac
Centre
in
Bengaluru.
Following
surgery
last
month,
Angry
Rantman's
health
took
a
turn
for
the
worse.
Recent
community
posts
on
his
official
YouTube
channel
revealed
that
he
was
hospitalized
after
undergoing
a
significant
heart
valve
replacement
surgery.
A
few
days
ago,
his
father
provided
an
update
on
his
health,
mentioning
that
he
was
still
in
the
ICU
and
showing
signs
of
recovery.
However,
a
subsequent
update
two
days
ago
conveyed
a
critical
situation.
According
to
the
unverified
information
available
on
the
internet,
his
YouTube
channel
has
over
480k
subscribers.
If
we
talk
about
Angry
Rantman's
net
worth,
it
is
reportedlyaround
$37.4K
-
$224K.
So
the
monthly
income
of
the
late
YouTuber
was
around
$255k
(Rs
2
crore
approx).
Well,
that's
huge!
Don't
you
agree?
In
the
wake
of
the
heartbreaking
news
of
Angry
Rantman's
passing,
his
last
Instagram
post
is
circulating
widely
on
the
internet.
Posted
on
February
19,
it
features
several
images
of
the
27-year-old
social
media
sensation.
Interestingly,
the
caption
reads,
"THE
INDIAN
NIGHTMARE."