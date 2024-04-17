Abhradeep Saha Death: Angry Rantman’s Net Worth Revealed; All About The YouTuber’s Wealth

Angry Rantman Net-Worth: Heartbreaking news has shaken the online community with the passing of beloved YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, widely recognized as Angry Rantman. Tragically, he departed this world at the tender age of 27, with reports indicating his sudden demise on the night of April 17. His family and fans are left in disbelief and sorrow over this unexpected loss.

HERE'S HOW ANGRY RANTMAN AKA ABHRADEEP SAHA PASSED AWAY

According to ongoing reports, Abhradeep Saha, affectionately known as Angry Rantman, has tragically passed away due to multiple organ failure. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at the Narayan Cardiac Centre in Bengaluru.

Following surgery last month, Angry Rantman's health took a turn for the worse. Recent community posts on his official YouTube channel revealed that he was hospitalized after undergoing a significant heart valve replacement surgery. A few days ago, his father provided an update on his health, mentioning that he was still in the ICU and showing signs of recovery. However, a subsequent update two days ago conveyed a critical situation.

Wondering about the late YouTuber's net worth? Here's all you need to know.

NET WORTH OF YOUTUBER ANGRY RANTMAN AKA ABHRADEEP SAHA

According to the unverified information available on the internet, his YouTube channel has over 480k subscribers. If we talk about Angry Rantman's net worth, it is reportedlyaround $37.4K - $224K. So the monthly income of the late YouTuber was around $255k (Rs 2 crore approx). Well, that's huge! Don't you agree?

In the wake of the heartbreaking news of Angry Rantman's passing, his last Instagram post is circulating widely on the internet. Posted on February 19, it features several images of the 27-year-old social media sensation. Interestingly, the caption reads, "THE INDIAN NIGHTMARE."

