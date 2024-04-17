Abhradeep Saha Death | YouTuber Angry Rantman’s Family Releases Official Statement: He Touched The…

Angry Rantman Family Statement: Renowned YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, has tragically passed away at the age of 27. He had been hospitalized since undergoing a significant surgery last month. Despite earnest attempts to recover, he unfortunately lost his battle today (April 17) at 10:18 am.

ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN DEATH REASON

While the cause of Abhradeep Saha's demise hasn't been officially disclosed, speculations are suggesting it may be linked to complications arising from the surgery, potentially resulting in multiple organ failure. For those unfamiliar, Angry Rantman, was a recognized content creator who specialized in producing videos related to sports, particularly football.

Ever since the sad news came out, the late YouTuber's fans and well-wishers are mourning his untimely demise by sharing condolence messages on social media. Amid all this, the family of Angry Rantman has finally released the first official statement and asked fans to mourn the loss by remembering the cherished memories with him.

Abhradeep Saha Death: Angry Rantman's Net Worth Revealed; All About The YouTuber's Wealth

ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN FAMILY'S OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Abhradeep Saha Death: YouTuber Angry Rantman's Last Instagram & YouTube Posts Go Viral After His Demise

Taking to the official Instagram account of Abhradeep Saha, his family released the statement along with his monochrone photo.

It reads, "With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time. 17.04.2024. Saha Family"

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

May his soul rest in peace!