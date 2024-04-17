Abhradeep Saha Death | YouTuber Angry Rantman’s Family Releases Official Statement: He Touched The…

Angry
Rantman
Family
Statement:
Renowned
YouTuber
Abhradeep
Saha,
popularly
known
as
Angry
Rantman,
has
tragically
passed
away
at
the
age
of
27.
He
had
been
hospitalized
since
undergoing
a
significant
surgery
last
month.
Despite
earnest
attempts
to
recover,
he
unfortunately
lost
his
battle
today
(April
17)
at
10:18
am.
ABHRADEEP
SAHA
AKA
ANGRY
RANTMAN
DEATH
REASON
While
the
cause
of
Abhradeep
Saha's
demise
hasn't
been
officially
disclosed,
speculations
are
suggesting
it
may
be
linked
to
complications
arising
from
the
surgery,
potentially
resulting
in
multiple
organ
failure.
For
those
unfamiliar,
Angry
Rantman,
was
a
recognized
content
creator
who
specialized
in
producing
videos
related
to
sports,
particularly
football.
Ever
since
the
sad
news
came
out,
the
late
YouTuber's
fans
and
well-wishers
are
mourning
his
untimely
demise
by
sharing
condolence
messages
on
social
media.
Amid
all
this,
the
family
of
Angry
Rantman
has
finally
released
the
first
official
statement
and
asked
fans
to
mourn
the
loss
by
remembering
the
cherished
memories
with
him.
Taking
to
the
official
Instagram
account
of
Abhradeep
Saha,
his
family
released
the
statement
along
with
his
monochrone
photo.
It
reads,
"With
profound
grief
and
sorrow,
we
hereby
declare
the
sad
and
untimely
demise
of
Abhradeep
Saha
AKA
#AngryRantman
today
at
10:18
hrs
IST.
He
touched
the
lives
of
millions
with
his
Honesty,
humour
and
unwavering
spirit.
He
will
be
deeply
missed
by
all
who
knew
him.
As
we
mourn
his
loss,
let
us
remember
the
joy
he
brought
to
our
lives
and
hold
on
to
the
cherished
memories
we
share
together.
Inspiring
change
one
rant
at
a
time.
17.04.2024.
Saha
Family"