Zubeen Garg Death Case NEW Update: Late Singer's Wife Gairma Takes Legal Step; Files FIR Against...

Photo Credit: Instagram/@zubeen.garg

Zubeen Garg Death Case Updates: It's been days since the tragic and untimely death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. While his countless fans and the entire country are still reeling from his demise, the death probe around 'Ya Ali' singer's shocking death in Singapore has taken a new twist. For those unversed, 52-year-old Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, hours before his scheduled performance at the 4th North East India Festival. As per the recent development, Zubeen's wife Garima has taken a legal step in her husband's death probe.

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Musician Shekhar Jyoti Arrested

Zubeen Garg breathed his last on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. While initial reports suggested that he had passed away due to a scuba diving accident, his death certificate cited "drowning" as the real reason behind his death.

As per The News Minute, the Assam Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) arrested musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami for questioning in connection with Zubeen Garg's death case. Reportedly, he was accompanying the late singer during his final moments on his yacht trip in Singapore before his performance at the North East Festival.

According to New Indian Express, Shekhar was a long-time bandmate of Zubeen Garg. In his Instagram bio, Jyoti described himself as 'Sound Engineer, Music Producer, Arranger, Musician, Computer Hardware Engineer'.

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Wife Garima Saikia Files FIR

According to Hub Network, Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia, his sister Pami Borthakur and their uncle have filed an FIR with the CID via email against the possible suspects connected with the death case.

As per a report by Patrika, the FIR named Zubeen's manager, Suddharth Sharma, event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, along with several friends and members of the Assam Association who were present during the Singapore yacht incident, as suspects.

The FIR reportedly highlights both the suspicious nature of Garg's death and potential financial discrepancies linked to the case, bringing a fresh twist to the ongoing investigation.