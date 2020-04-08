Chris Hemsworth In Netflix's Extraction Looks Jaw-Dropping Handsome; Trailer Out Now

Netflix just dropped the trailer of Chris Hemsworth's original film, Extraction. The action-thriller, written by MCU's Joe Russo and produced by Anthony Russo, marks the directorial debut of MCU's stunt coordinator and actor Sam Hargrave.

Chris Hemsworth was supposed to come to India on a Press Tour for the film, which was later cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Netflix's social media account, the actor addressed his Indian fans and said he was looking forward to returning.

"Namaste India, Chris Hemsworth coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during the production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning."

"But due to all that's happening in the world at the moment, I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone," he added. Extraction was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai with additional filming in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi, Thailand, and on-location in Dhaka.

The film follows MCU's Greek God, Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a weathered mercenary whose combat skills are tested when he's sent to Bangladesh to rescue an international crime lord's kidnapped son. Hemsworth's violent journey confronted him with the world of weapons and drug trafficking in a race for survival. Earlier, the film was reportedly titled Dhaka, after the capital city of Bangladesh.

Indian fans are excited to see Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and David Harbour of Stranger Things, share screen space together. The film will also star Derek Luke from films like Antwone Fisher, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Extraction will be available on Netflix from April 24, 2020.

