Oscar-winning Film Parasite To Release On Amazon Prime Video In India

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho's Oscar-winning film Parasite will soon be available for streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be available in Korean language with English subtitles and also with Hindi dubbing from March 27 onwards, announced Amazon Prime Video on its social media platforms.

Parasite follows the story of a Korean family of four who dupe a rich family into becoming their servants. Their efforts to keep the deception under covers lead to unexpected twists and turns and the situation eventually evolves into something no one could foresee. The film won rave reviews from critics, many of whom observed that it is a bold social commentary.

After releasing globally in 2019, the film hit theatres in India on January 31.

Parasite created history by winning the most awards at the Oscars 2020. The film won the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Parasite became the first foreign language film to win the Best Picture award at the Academy Awards.

The Bong Joon-Ho directorial became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

