Priyanka Chopra Has A Disney Princess Moment With Sister-In-Law Danielle Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making headlines recently due to her presence at the 2020 Grammy Awards night with husband, Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers. The actress was slammed for her dress post the event on social media. Trolls went on to body shame and age-shame her choosing a bold dress that may have been inspired by Jennifer Lopez's jungle print dress from Grammys 2000.

Many celebrities came to PeeCee's rescue and defended her style, later one of the J sisters, Danielle Jonas also took to her Instagram and praise the actress (PeeCee) and showed support. She shared a picture of the two, showing off their gowns with long trains. In the caption, Danielle went on to call themselves a couple of Disney princesses. "Disney princess moment at the Grammys."

The post got a lot of praise for fans and some also warned, that there should be no negative comments for the post. "This post deserves only love and support and positive please god,". Another user also praised Danielle for showing support, the comment read, "Its really sweet of you to post this pictures Dani,"

Designer Wendell Rodricks earlier slammed the dress and said, "neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba." He and also claimed people who are older should not dress like that, adding, "If you don't have it, don't flaunt it". Rodricks has since taken down the post from his Instagram account.

On the work front, Priyanka just returned to the US after shooting for Netflix's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen next in another Netflix project by Robert Rodriguez, the film is titled, We Can Be Heroes. According to the latest reports, Priyanka Chopra is all set to join the Matrix saga, with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris for the upcoming instalment, Matrix 4.

