Priyanka Chopra Copied Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammy Outfit: Here's Why It Didn't Work

Priyanka Chopra alongside husband and singer Nick Jonas made it to the Grammys 2020 on Sunday night with a surprise. The actress was seen wearing a white ensemble with a long neckline, that spread well below her navel. While many celebrities are often seen wearing such outfits during events and on runways, Priyanka's dress was widely slammed.

Some of the twitter users while slamming the dress also pointed out how it is a copy of Jennifer Lopez's iconic green dress. JLo had worn a dress with similar neckline back for 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000 and it became one of the most iconic moments of her life. She once even said, "Even if someone didn't know me, my music or my films, they would still know about the dress," And surprisingly the Versace dress had been worn by several other celebrities before Lopez did in 2000. It was worn by one of the Spice Girls, Sandra Bullock and Donatella Versace, herself.

But the only time it created such a buzz was when JLo wore it, it wasn't just the dress but also Jennifer's presence in it. She recently in 2019 wore an upgraded version for Versace's runway. The sheer printed dress didn't just have a long and wide neckline, it was also meant to show her back, waistline and legs, and Lopez will always be the perfect to don the dress weather 2000 or 2019.

Priyanka Chopra's dress does the complete opposite or JLo's. It covers everything else except the neckline. The dress was neither sheer, nor lightweight, and also had several other aspects like a flapper dress's long sleeves with a sequin and a mermaid train.

Priyanka is known to take on challenges and experiment with her style and there are bound to be several misses. But even twitter agreed, this was a far from a miss and close enough to being cringy. The colour choice and studs embellished didn't quite suit Priyanka's tan.

Don't get me wrong, we have seen, PeeCee wear white before and she looks gorgeous in almost any colour. But a dress meant to be hugging her body looks like a Poncho for the first half and a fishtail for the second. The idea itself seems ridiculous. Some of her previous style experiments that have been loved by everyone include her Met Gala ensembles. The long trenchcoat, as well as her look from 2019's Met Gala. She also experimented with Indian traditional Saree for the In Style magazine, and it was still inspiring.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently announced her return to television with Richard Madden in Prime Video's thriller series Citadel. She will also be seen in a Netflix adaptation of Aravind Adiga's book titled, The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka has also signed a project with Hollywood star Mindy Kaling, which is said to be based on lavish Indian weddings.

