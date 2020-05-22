The Old Guard: Charlize Theron Returns To Action With Netflix Film As An Immortal Warrior

Charlize Theron And Her Immortal Army

The trailer is sure to leave you in awe of Andy (Theron), and she can be seen in an all-out brawl mode, gun blazing and also carries a medieval axe. The story follows as Kiki Layne's character Nile joins the crew, and learns about the powers. Andy then explains that among all the ages, it has gotten harder for them to stay invisible in today's time.

Chiwetel Ejiofor As Copley

The army of five, in the trailer, can be seen fending off a new enemy who wishes to capture them, learn their genetic code and weaponize their power. Several scenes also show two of the team members on hospital beds, which could mean that the villain will get a chance to be powerful. The audience could get a chance to see a superhero and supervillain fight in the film's climax. Chiwetel Ejiofor possibly plays the mastermind, who discovers the immortal soldiers and wants to use them.

The Immortal Soldiers Have Unknown Origin

Even though The Old Guard comes off as an action-packed film, the trailer also gives a hint of comedy in several scenes by Kiki and Ejiofor's characters. The film plans on taking full advantage of the immortal characters, as we get to see some brutal fights scenes as well as flashbacks to medieval England, involving witch hangings and an iron maiden. Towards the end of the trailer, Theron reveals that the soldiers do not know about their origin and why they are immortal, but they will never stop protecting the people, which is their only purpose.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood of Before I Fall, The Old Guard will stream on Netflix from July 10, 2020.