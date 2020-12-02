Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Formerly Known As Ellen Page, Comes Out As Transgender

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday and came out as transgender. The actor shared an elaborate note opening up about his experience and thanking the trans community.

Expressing how it feels to finally come out Elliot wrote, "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

"I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," he added.

Elliot Page signed off his statement saying, "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Elliot Page Shared His Experience Of Coming Out In 2014, Page came out as gay and later married Canadian dancer Emma Portner. After Elliot's post, support poured in from other Hollywood celebrities. Applauding Elliot's courage, X Men star Hugh Jackman tweeted, "I fully support Elliot Page. I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love HJ." Support Poured In For Elliot From Other Hollywood Celebs Ellen DeGeneres, who came out as a lesbian in the year 1997, also showed support on Twitter. She tweeted, "Sending love to my friend Elliot Page. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty." The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo congratulated Page and wrote, "You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you." Elliot Page Was Last Seen In Umbrella Academy Page was first seen in Jason Reitman's 2007 film Juno as a pregnant teenager. The film also earned him an Academy Award nomination. He was seen in several films in the X-Men series including, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Page was also seen in Christopher Nolan's Inception. Last year, he made his directorial debut with the documentary There's Something in the Water, about environmental damage on Black and First Nations communities in Nova Scotia. He is currently seen in the Netflix hit comic book-based series Umbrella Academy.

