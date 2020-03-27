My Secret, Terrius: Watch Viral Clip From Korean Drama That Talks About Coronavirus Like Outbreak

South Korean drama My Secret, Terrius, which was on Netflix until a few days ago, predicted the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The Kdrama from two years ago was found by Netflix users who are binging content on the platform during the lockdown.

After Steven Soderberg's 2011 release, Contagion, My Secret, Terrius has been going viral on social media. The show as also being watched for its similar plotline to the ongoing pandemic.

Currently, while the show is unavailable on Netflix in India, but a clip from the 10th episode of the series' first season is going viral on social media. The clip shows a doctor handing over a file to another character and talking about coronavirus being used as a bioweapon.

The show stars top South Korean actors, So Ji-sab, Jung In-sun, and Yoon Sung-hyun in leading roles. The show's synopsis on Netflix reads, "A secret agent who detaches himself from the world after a failed operation tries to unravel the mystery behind a neighbour's death." My Secret, Terrius, reportedly, is currently only available on the streaming platform in the US and UK.

In the viral clip, the doctor tells the agent, "We must do more research, but it looks like a mutant coronavirus." To which she asks, "Corona? Then MERS?"

The doctor explains, "MERS, SARS, the common flu. They all fall in the same gene family with the same gene information, The coronavirus attacks the respiratory system. During the 2015 MERS epidemic, the mortality rate was over 20 per cent,"

The agent then asks, "But that's not serious enough to be used as a weapon. Am I wrong?"

The doctor adds, "Like I said, this is a mutant virus. Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent."

Take a look at the clip,

OMG!!!! Netflix series called ‘My Secret Terrius’ [S01E10 ] talking about manmade #coronavirus released in 2018!!!! WTF. pic.twitter.com/2a1THTaYL4 — World Updates (@Rntk____) March 26, 2020

Netizens have been baffled by the way several fictional works of art from films, shows to books have predicted the outbreak by either its time or name in one form or the other. COVID-19 outbreak which first began in Wuhan, China has spread around the world and claimed around 22,000 lives.

