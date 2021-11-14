Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Found Dead; Singer Pens A Heartbreaking Note

Musician Chris Daughtry is absolutely devastated and heartbroken over stepdaughter Hannah's untimely demise. As per the reports published by People, Hannah was found dead at her residence in Nashville, by the law enforcement authorities. Chris Daughtry, who was busy with his Dearly Beloved tour when the incident took place, has now Tennessee to be with his family.

Chris Daughtry took to his official Instagram page and shared a picture of Hannah, along with a heartbreaking note. The musician stated that he is still processing the last 24 hours, and is devastated and heartbroken. Daughtry also added that he recently lost his mother to cancer, but got a chance to say goodbye to her. But in Hanna's case, they didn't get a chance to say goodbye.

Read Chris Daughtry's post here:

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.

I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately.

We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family.

Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.

Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply💔💔💔"

Hannah was Chris Daughtry's wife Deanna Daughtry's daughter from her first marriage. Apart from Hannah and Griffin, Deanna has twin kids, Adalynn Rose and Noah James from her marriage with Chris.