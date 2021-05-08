Drew Barrymore Shares A Special Message To The People In India, Says "Stay Strong & Believe"

The current Covid-19 crisis in India has garnered global attention with support from all corners of the world. This time, it is none other than Hollywood's A-list celebrity herself who has joined the cause. An award-winning actor, businessperson, mother, humanitarian, and cultural icon - Drew Barrymore has shared a personal, heartfelt message dedicated to the people of India.

Known for being a beacon of hope, positivity and full of optimism, a candid Drew takes a moment to share her love and connection with India and the concern around the current situation. In a video shot on the sets of her latest 'The Drew Barrymore Show' that airs in India on Zee Café, the actor makes an appeal to help as she urges people to have faith in the light at the end of the tunnel.

Here's what the celebrity said:

"Hello everyone and Namaste India!

This one's a special message to the people of India. A lot of you guys already know of my deep-rooted connection with the country and how I've always loved India for its culture, its people and so much more! It truly holds a very special place in my heart. In my visits, I've met so many wonderful people who've truly inspired me as a person which propelled me to write a chapter in my book too. Today, as we cope with the worldwide situation, my heart goes out to the people of India who're trying hard to hold it together. My sincere wishes and prayers to you to stay strong and BELIEVE that we will come out stronger together.

I came across a couple of articles online that truly invigorated a sense of faith and positivity in me, like a 110-year-old Covid-19 survivor in India, or how a man donating his entire life's savings towards relief. Countless people, celebrities and organizations coming together and pledging support, people starting food centres and relief groups - and this is TRULY the need of the hour. A small contribution could really help and make a giant difference, and even save a life!

I'm doing my bit and urge you to do whatever is in your capacity.

Most importantly, I'm sending you a lot of love, healing and prayers and faith in the light at the end of this dark tunnel.

Namaste. Thank you so much and all of my love."