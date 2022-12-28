FIRST PHOTO Of BTS Member Jin Working In Military Sends Fans Into A Meltdown

It is well known that Jin aka Kim Seokjin is the first member of the South Korean sensational band BTS to join the mandatory military service. Recently, his first photo from the military base surfaced, which looked like it was taken from his identification card. Now, Jin's photos and videos from the military as he is seen serving in the cam have surfaced.

In the latest video, the eldest BTS member can be seen picking up chairs with his mates in the camp. Though his face is covered in a black mask, one can identify him easily.

As soon as the photos and the video surfaced online, it took the fans into a meltdown. A fan wrote, "Proud of Jin serving in Military this proves that BTS team can do anything or any work proud of BTS team." Another marveled, "Jin looks so good in military uniform."

But it did not go well with all his fans. Some were disappointed as fans have not been respecting Jin's request for privacy. A fan wrote, "Jin literally asked for privacy yet you still think it's ok to consume military propaganda like it's crack." Another fan wrote, "Just a disclaimer that i will sb anyone sharing or retweeting photos of jin in the military, if it doesn't come directly from him i dont want to see it on my timeline."

On December 13, Jin joined the military. He was accompanied by BTS members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. He will serve the military for 18 months and will return on June 12, 2024. Since other members of the band will also start serving the military soon, it is estimated that the boys will not perform as a group until 2025. Before headling for the military, Jin released his first solo, titled Indigo.