      The Vampire Diaries' Joseph Morgan Praises SS Rajamouli's RRR, Calls It Absolute Masterpiece

      SS Rajamouli's RRR has been garnering praise from all around the world, and the recent stars to praise the South Indian film are The Vampire Diaries actor Joseph Morgan and his actress-wife Persia White. Some of the other stars who have praised the film are Captain America writer Jackson Lanzing, Doctor Strange screenwriter Robert C Cargill, etc.

      Praising the film, Joseph took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. RRR & Everything Everywhere All At Once. Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema."

      Soon after, Joseph responded to a fan tweet and added, "It was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I've been thinking about it ever since."

      Apart from desi fans, the official Twitter account of RRR Movie also celebrated the praise. The tweet read,"Klaus...Thank you so much for loving RRR & Spreading the word." He replied, "I really loved it. Just a joy from start to finish."

      Netflix India added a The Vampire Diaries twist to it and added, "Dear Diary, Today I found out that Klaus and I are mind blown by the same films."

      RRR has also become one of the biggest Indian releases on the global OTT platform Netflix. The film follows a fictionalised account of two revolutionaries in the 1920s in India. RRR has also been nominated for Best Picture for Midseason Awards by The Hollywood Critics Association.

      The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and others, also saw a theatrical release in March 2022. The film was budgeted at Rs 550 Crore, and collected a whopping Rs 1,000 Crore at the worldwide box office.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 12:31 [IST]
      X