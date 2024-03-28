Heart Of The Hunter OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: Here's When Suspence Thriller Will Premiere

Heart
Of
The
Hunter
OTT
Release
Date:
If
you're
a
fan
of
action
thrillers,
then
Heart
Of
The
Hunter
is
the
perfect
movie
for
you
to
watch
this
week.
All
set
to
make
its
debut
globally
on
Netflix,
the
movie
is
an
adaptation
of
the
book
of
the
same
name
by
South
African
novelist
and
screenwriter
Deon
Meyer.
What
happens
when
a
family
man
gets
hit
by
his
deadly
past?
Will
his
life
be
destroyed,
or
will
he
manage
to
make
a
comeback
with
his
actions?
Answers
will
soon
be
uncovered.
South
African
SAFTA-winning
filmmaker
Mandla
Dube
has
helmed
"Heart
Of
The
Hunter." The
movie
sticks
to
the
motto
"One
man.
One
mission.
One
target."
Heart
Of
The
Hunter
is
Netflix's
newest
suspense
thriller,
where
the
lead
Bonko
Khoza
portrays
the
role
of
an
unassuming
family
man,
Zuko
Khumalo,
who
leaves
behind
his
past
assassin
life,
thinking
he
would
never
look
back
at
it.
Uncovering
the
suspence
filled
with
action
and
drama,
Heart
Of
The
Hunter
will
release
globally
on
March
29
at
12:30
pm
IST.
The
movie
will
be
releasiong
exclusively
on
Netflix
so
you
will
need
to
have
a
subscription
plan
to
watch
it.
Since
the
movie
is
produced
and
written
by
South
Africans,
it
boasts
a
roster
of
iconic
South
African
actors
like
Bonko
Cosmo
Khoza,
Connie
Ferguson,
Wanda
Banda,
Connie
Chiume,
Nicole
Fortuin,
Tim
Theron,
and
more.
Heart
Of
The
Hunter
spins
around
the
life
of
a
man
named
Zuko
who
has
retired
from
being
an
assassin.
His
desire
to
live
a
peaceful
life
with
his
family
changes
when
Zuko
gets
a
call
from
one
of
his
colleagues
reminding
him
to
honor
the
oath
he
made.
Set
in
post-democratic
South
Africa,
the
storyline
forces
Zuko
to
intervene
in
political
matters.
The
trailer
shows
a
man
saying
to
Zuko,
"We
can
stop
Mtima
from
becoming
president."
Even
though
Zuko
resists
being
pulled
back
into
his
previous
life,
his
desire
to
live
a
better
life
makes
him
do
otherwise.
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 16:24 [IST]