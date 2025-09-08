The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Trends: Horror Drama Set For 1st HUGE Fall Today

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Trends: Several major films were released on Friday, September 5, 2025, including Madharaasi and Baaghi 4. Among them was the Hollywood film The Conjuring: Last Rites. Interestingly, The Conjuring: Last Rites is performing significantly better than its Indian counterparts. The final installment of the Conjuring franchise opened strong at the box office, collecting Rs. 17.5 crores on Day 1 (Friday). Over the weekend, The Conjuring: Last Rites managed to cross the Rs. 50-crore mark. Now, all eyes are on its Monday performance. Let's take a look at the box office report for the film on Monday.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection 1st Weekend

According to Sacnilk's report, The Conjuring: Last Rites did not see any fall on Saturday and grossed Rs. 17.5 crores on Day 2 (Saturday). The Conjuring: Last Rites surprisingly saw a fall of 11.43% on Sunday, earning Rs. 15.5 crores. On the 1st weekend, The Conjuring: Last Rites hit 50 crores, earning precisely 50.5 crores.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Trends

As per the reports, The Conjuring: Last Rites has grossed Rs. 3.13 crores on Day 4 (1st Monday) as of 7.30 pm. This makes the overall box office collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites stand at Rs. 53.63 crores.

Will The Conjuring: Last Rites Hit 60 Cr Today?

As per Monday's early trends report, The Conjuring: Last Rites has inched close to 55 crores. If The Conjuring: Last Rites hits somewhere around 10 crores, then The Conjuring: Last Rites might hit 60 crores by the end of the day today. However, that might not be possible as the movies are expected to see a huge fall on the 1st Monday.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 17.5 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 17.5 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 15.5 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 3.13 Cr (as of 7.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 53.63 Cr (early trends)