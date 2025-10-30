The Witcher 4 Release Time Today: Here’s When The Witcher Season 4 Episodes 1-8 Will Premiere Online? UPDATE

The Witcher 4 Release Time: The Witcher Season 4 is all set for a grand debut on Netflix in a few hours, bringing with it a wave of fresh adventures, darker storylines, and a major change at its core. The upcoming chapter marks a turning point for the beloved fantasy series as Liam Hemsworth officially steps into the role of Geralt of Rivia, taking over from Henry Cavill for the show's final two seasons - Season 4 and Season 5.

The casting shift in The Witcher 4 has sparked immense curiosity among fans eager to witness Liam's interpretation of the iconic monster hunter. With Netflix teasing grander action sequences, breathtaking visuals, and deeper emotional arcs, Season 4 is shaping up to be one of the platform's most anticipated fantasy releases.

Set against the backdrop of The Continent's war-torn lands, the new season will see Geralt venturing into uncharted territories, battling new enemies, forging unexpected alliances, and uncovering truths that will reshape his destiny. With a stellar ensemble cast and an epic narrative, The Witcher Season 4 promises a thrilling mix of magic, mystery, and mayhem that fans have long awaited.

THE WITCHER 4 OVERVIEW: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM NEW SEASON?

THE WITCHER 4 EPISODE 1-8 RELEASE TIME: HERE'S WHEN TO WATCH ONLINE?

Fans of The Witcher won't have to wait much longer, as Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix today (October 30, 2025), at 12:30 PM (IST). All eight episodes will be released at once, allowing viewers across the globe to dive straight into Geralt's thrilling new journey without delay.