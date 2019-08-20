Radhika Pandit Flaunts Baby Bump With Pride In Latest Photoshoot! Drops Hint On Due Date

Radhika Pandit is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy. The actress, who is expecting her second child with Yash, is using social media to keep her fans posted about her health and whereabouts. Along with the major revelation about their second child, the star couple is also sharing several posts and pictures to curb fans' curiosity to any extent possible. But, it seems like we just can't get enough of it. Yesterday, Radhika Pandit shared a picture from her latest photoshoot, flaunting her fully-grown baby bump with pride! Upon seeing the picture, speculations regarding her due date are being circulated.

The Adi Lakshmi Purana actress shared the above picture with the caption, "Wishing u all a fantastic week 😊" - (sic) While nothing is revealed in the caption, the picture speaks volumes. As you can see, Radhika is sporting a fully-grown baby bump.

Fans have to say that the actress is due some time soon. One of them commented, "May your waiting hours, days, weeks and months for the lovely little second one be as happier and healthier as ever." - (sic) Meanwhile, the others used the platform to ask the actress directly as to when she would be welcoming the new addition to her family.

Neither Radhika nor Yash have talked about the details concerning the second pregnancy. For now, all we know is that the actress is keeping well. Maybe, we need to wait a tad bit longer to know more, or, the couple might have another surprise in store for us like they always do!