Ramesh Aravind’s Daughter Niharika Ties The Knot With Akshay; Wedding Photos Go Viral

Sandalwood star Ramesh Aravind's daughter Niharika tied the knot with Akshay on December 28, 2020 (Monday). The couple got married in an intimate ceremony after celebrating their pre-wedding festivities for a week. The photos from the grand wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

Niharika Ramesh looked stunning in a pink kanjeevaram saree while Akshay was looking handsome in a white sherwani. The most beautiful and emotional moment for the entire family was when Ramesh Aravind did 'kanyadan' of his daughter. Ramesh Aravind shared some precious moments from his daughter's wedding on Instagram and wrote (translated), "My daughter Niharika and Akshay's wedding took place today. May your loving blessings be on this new pair forever."

Speaking about Niharika and Akshay's wedding, Ramesh's wife Archana told Times of India, "With the pandemic looming large, we could not have the big ceremony that we wanted, but we still ensured we had all the varied events. Ramesh, being the stickler for rules that he is, ensured that there were just the specified number of people as per BBMP guidelines at each event and ensured we had the guests rotating with each event."

Ramesh Aravind too expressed his happiness and said, "Niharika and Akshay met as colleagues and we had a great time at the wedding that spanned nearly a week, where we mostly had youngsters partaking in the celebrations." The actor also revealed that they will throw a big reception party for Sandalwood celebs if the guidelines permit.

Talking about the bride and groom, Niharika is a product manager while, her husband Akshay is a digital experience designer. Coming back to Ramesh Aravind, the actor will next be seen in Bhairadevi and 100. His last film Shivaji Surathkal (2020) was a big hit at the box office.

Filmibeat wishes Niharika and Akshay a happy married life!