Sandalwood Star HG Somashekar Rao AKA Somanna Passes Away At 86

Veteran Sandalwood actor HG Somashekar Rao aka Somanna passed away yesterday (November 3) due to age-related illness. He was 86. Somanna breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The actor is survived by his wife and two children.

According to reports, Somashekar Rao was at his Srinagar home, when he started experiencing severe chest pain and collapsed. After that, he was quickly rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His final rites took place at 5 pm yesterday. Somanna's demise is indeed a big loss for the Kannada film industry.

For the unversed, HG Somashekar Rao aka Somanna was the son of freedom fighter Harihar Gundurao and brother of veteran actor Dattanna. Notably, Somanna had lost his younger sister a month ago, and he was reportedly upset with the unexpected death in the family.

Rao was a gold medalist in Sociology from the University of Mysore. Moreover, he was a retired assistant general manager at Canara Bank. He had made his acting debut with Geejagana Goodu. In his long film career, Somanna had featured in notable films like Savithri, Mithileya Seetheyaru, Minchina Ota, Harakeya Kuri, Accident and so on. Apart from acting in films, Rao had acted in several plays such as 777 Charlie, Jokumaraswamy, Ashadhabooti, Nane Bijjala and so on. Moreover, He had also written over 25 books, including two novels.

May his soul rest in peace!

