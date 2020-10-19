Darshan Starrer Roberrt May Hit The Silver Screens On December 25 For Christmas

Darshan starrer Roberrt is one of the most anticipated Sandalwood biggies of the year. The mass action entertainer was initially set to release in the month of April, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the makers had to push ahead the films release date.

And now, there is some good news for fans of the Challenging Star and cine-goers. Since theatre owners are looking for a big film to release, the Roberrt team is planning to hit the big screen during the holiday season in December.

The Tharun Kishore Sudhir directorial will release in Kannada as well as Telugu. The film may hit the theatres on December 25 for Christmas. The team is of the opinion that the holiday season ahead of the New Year will be a suitable time. However, a final decision is yet to be taken and will be followed by an official announcement.

Producer Umapathy S Gowda spoke about the film and its release date with the new Indian Express and said, “Roberrt was initially supposed to get released on April 9, but the date got pushed ahead due to the pandemic. We have already seen a delay of eight months. Since the film is ready, we are looking at releasing it in December-end, around Christmas.”

Umapathy, who doesn’t want to keep the fans waiting any longer then went on to add, “As a producer, I am chalking out the release plan, and will get a clear picture after a round of discussion with actor Darshan and director Tharun Sudhir.”

Bankrolled by Umapathy Films, Roberrt has generated massive buzz and a frenzy with its posters, first look teasers and songs. The emotional thriller will also feature Asha Bhat as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist, along with Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Shivaraj K R Pete, Chikkanna and Dharmanna Kadur in pivotal roles.

