Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Week 1 Elimination: Dhanushree Is Evicted From The Sudeep Show

Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the biggest reality show on Kannada television had its first elimination. According to the latest updates, Dhanushree is the first contestant to get eliminated from the Sudeep show. As per the reports, Dhanushree has been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 she received the least numbers of votes from the audiences.

If the reports are to be true, Bigg Boss had given Dhanushree the power to save one of the contestants from eliminations, before she left. She used the power to save Raghu Gowda from eviction. The sources suggest that Raghu Gowda has also faired well in the public voting, considering his strong fan base among the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 audiences.

To the unversed, Nirmala Chenappa, Dhanushree, Raghu Gowda, Shubha Poonja, and Vishwanath Haveri were the five contestants who were nominated for the first eliminations of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. While Nirmala Chenappa opted to nominate herself to the danger zone, while Raghu Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, and Shubha Poonja entered during the nomination transfer task.

Dhanushree had received a chance to transfer nominations by defeating Divya Suresh in a challenging task, but the social media sensation failed to do so. She was also jailed this week for her poor performance in the show. However, the rumourmills suggest that the first eliminated contestant might reenter Bigg Boss Kannada 8 after a few weeks, as a wildcard entrant.

