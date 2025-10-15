Get Updates
Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 14 Early Update (Week 2): More Than 50% Drop From 1st Week? Nears 500 Cr Mark

By
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Update Week 2

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Update: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is on the verge of completing two glorious weeks in theatres - and the buzz is far from fading. Released on October 2, the mystical action-drama has set the box office ablaze, drawing audiences in massive numbers across India. The film opened to a thunderous response thanks to its gripping narrative, breathtaking visuals, and Shetty's powerful dual performance. From the heartlands of Karnataka to metropolitan multiplexes, Kantara Chapter 1 continues to dominate the screens with impressive occupancy and word-of-mouth appreciation.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 13 (2nd Tuesday)

Backed by Rishab Shetty's commanding performance, Rukmini Vasanth's graceful presence, Jayaram's powerful screen command, and Gulshan Devaiah's intense portrayal, Kantara Chapter 1 has delivered a gripping and emotionally layered experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

With a strong opening of Rs 61.85 cr, as per Sacnilk, Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 went on to cross Rs 316.25 cr in its first week. Despite slight weekday dips, the movie maintained a strong domination at ticket counters domestically.

As updated by Sacnilk, the movie saw a 5.99% jump in numbers on its second Tuesday (yesterday, October 4) and netted around Rs 14.15 cr, taking the overall net figures to Rs 465.9 cr in 13 days.

Week 1 Collection: ₹ 316.25 Cr
Day 8 (2nd Thurs): ₹ 21.15 Cr
Day 9 (2nd Fri): ₹ 22.25 Cr
Day 10 (2nd Sat): ₹ 39 Cr
Day 11 (2nd Sun): ₹ 39.75 Cr
Day 12 (2nd Mon): ₹ 13.35 Cr
Day 13 (2nd Tues): ₹ 14.15 Cr
Total Net Collection: ₹ 465.9 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) 14 Days Collection Early Trend (2nd Week)

Even as it enters its second week, Kantara Chapter 1 remains a strong box office force, holding steady despite new releases. Its slow but steady weekday growth signals that the film's divine storytelling has once again struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the film has managed to add around ₹ 4.17 cr today (Wednesday, October 15) till 5:30 pm. As of now, the total earning is estimated to be at ₹ 470.07 cr, more than 50% less than what it earned in week 1.

To be noted, the numbers are likely to see a jump in the coming hours today.

Kantara Chapter 1 Occupancy Day 14 - Kannada (Today)

Morning Shows: 12.03%
Afternoon Shows: 21.70%

X