Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rishab Shetty Film Crosses ₹589 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 continues its remarkable theatrical run as it completes 25 days at the Indian box office. The Kannada epic mythological action drama, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, has maintained a steady hold across multiple languages since its release on October 2, 2025. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

According to data from box office tracker Sacnilk, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is estimated to have earned around ₹589.5 crore net in India over its first 25 days. The film saw a strong opening weekend and sustained momentum through the third and fourth weeks, despite several new releases entering theaters.

On its 25th day (Sunday, October 26), the film collected an estimated ₹10.3 crore from all languages combined. The Kannada version contributed roughly ₹3.5 crore, while the Hindi version added ₹4.5 crore. The Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions brought in approximately ₹0.65 crore, ₹1.15 crore, and ₹0.5 crore, respectively.

The total collection across all languages now stands close to ₹590 crore net, with Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu versions driving the major share of earnings. The film's second weekend saw a renewed surge in collections, and even after 25 days, it continues to draw steady footfall in key markets.

Plot Overview and Key Crew Members

Set in the historical era of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 explores the early origins of the mystical traditions and spiritual conflicts depicted in the 2022 film Kantara. The story follows Berme, a boy discovered near a sacred forest, whose life becomes intertwined with the spiritual and social forces governing the village of Kantara. As external conflicts emerge over land and belief, Berme's journey reflects the tension between faith, duty, and destiny.

The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The production design is handled by Banglan, while Suresh serves as the editor. Stunt choreography has been managed by a team that includes Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput.

After completing 25 days in theaters, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 remains one of the most talked-about Indian films of the year, maintaining strong occupancy in its home state and steady performance in dubbed markets. As it continues its fourth week, the coming days will reveal whether the film can sustain its momentum and inch closer to the ₹600 crore milestone.