Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 1: Rishab’s Film Beats Kantara; Creates HUGE Record On Opening Day



Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 1: Fans of Rishab Shetty are buzzing with excitement as he makes a comeback with Kantara A Legend Chapter 1. This period mythological action drama, directed and written by Shetty, has been one of the highly anticipated releases of 2025. It acts as a prequel to the successful 2022 film Kantara, which won over audiences. Produced by Hombale Films, the new chapter promises to delve deeper into the story's origins. The film is set in the pre-colonial era along the coast of Karnataka

Kantara Chapter 1 aims to explore the beginnings of the Bhuta Kola ritual. The narrative is expected to weave together regional folklore, spirituality, and action, much like its predecessor did. Joining Rishab Shetty in Kantara Chapter 1 are Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. These actors play pivotal roles in bringing this rich story to life. Kantara Chapter 1 released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Interestingly, this Rishab Shetty starrer has witnessed a thunderous response.

Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has recorded an impressive footfalls of 73.56% during morning shows (Kannada version) on the opening day

Kantara Chapter 1 Records Highest Occupancy For Kannada Film Of 2025

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat its prequel Kantara (16.16%) with a huge gap. In fact, this Rishab Shetty starrer has recorded the highest morning shows occupancy for a Kannada film in 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Report (Morning Trend)

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a thunderous start at the box office and minted Rs 15.17cr until 12:15 PM

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 has witnessed an interesting response in terms of advance booking for the Hindi version. According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has made a collection of Rs 3.7cr from advance booking on day 1 for the Hindi version.