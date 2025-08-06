Mahavatar Narsimha Collection Day 13 Early Trend: Ashwin's Animated Film Set To Cross 110 Cr Ahead Of 3rd Week

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025) Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates: The animated epic Mahavatar Narsimha is proving to be 2025's biggest surprise hit - and audiences across the country are loving every frame of it. Blending mythological grandeur with cutting-edge animation, the film has struck a powerful chord with viewers of all ages, and its momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Since its release, Mahavatar Narsimha has been dominating the box office, setting new records for an Indian animated feature. With stunning visuals, emotionally charged storytelling, and a powerful retelling of the legend of Lord Narasimha - the fierce half-lion, half-man incarnation of Vishnu - the film is being praised for bringing mythology to life in a way that feels both timeless and refreshingly modern.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12 (Yesterday)

In a stunning turn for Indian cinema, the animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is not only winning hearts but dominating the box office in ways rarely seen for a non-live-action film. Since its release, the film has been smashing expectations - both critically and commercially - with record-breaking collections that are rewriting the rules for Indian animation.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the mythological animated film kicked off its theatrical journey on July 25 with an underwhelming opening day collection of Rs 1.75 cr, as per Sacnilk. Due to the strong word of mouth and high buzz, the film picked up a noticeable upward trend and crossed Rs 44.75 cr in its first week. Continuing its domination, the movie entered the Rs 100 cr-club yesterday, marking the first Indian animated film to hit 100 cr. As reported by the same trade tracking site, with a collection of ₹8.5 cr yesterday (Tuesday), Mahavatar Narsimha netted Rs 106.8 cr in 12 days.

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 44.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday] - ₹ 7.7 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] - ₹ 15.4 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday] - ₹ 23.1 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday] - ₹ 7.35 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] - ₹ 8.5 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 106.8 Cr

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Trends (2nd Wednesday)

The latest Indian animated saga, Mahavatar Narsimha, is driving away midweek blues at ticket counters and how! According to the latest Sacnilk update, the film has managed to add around Rs 2.24 cr today (Wednesday, Aug 6) till 5:15 pm, taking the estimated total collection to Rs 109.04 cr as of now.

To note, the film is set to comeplete two weeks in cinemas tomorrow.

Mahavatar Narsimha Occupancy Day 13

Telugu 3D

Morning Shows: 14.35%

Afternoon Shows: 20.91%

Telugu 2D

Morning Shows: 20.78%

Afternoon Shows: 25.55%