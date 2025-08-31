Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 5 Release Date: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 5 Release Date Since its release, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has quickly become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the season. The series entered with a lot of hype, and every new episode has only increased the excitement among viewers.

A major attraction of Bon Appetit Your Majesty is the on-screen duo of Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min. Their natural chemistry makes the romance believable, giving the fantasy storyline an emotional touch. Audiences have connected with their relationship, which has made the drama even more addictive to watch.

Now, as Episode 5 approaches, the anticipation is at its peak. Fans are curious about the next twist in the story and how the characters will grow through the challenges ahead. If the previous chapters are any hint, the upcoming episode is set to deliver even more drama and excitement.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: PLOT, CAST & WHAT MAKES IT SPECIAL

Im Yoon-ah brings to life the character of Yeon Ji-young, who stands at the heart of the tale. She is a talented French chef who dreams of working at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. But just as her career is about to take off, Ji-young is mysteriously transported back in time to the Joseon dynasty.

In this unfamiliar royal world, Ji-young's modern cooking skills become her greatest weapon. King Lee Heon, played by Lee Chae-min, soon takes notice of her imaginative culinary creations. The king suffers from a rare condition-his sense of taste changes with the weather. Intrigued by Ji-young's flavors, he welcomes her into the palace kitchen, where tradition and innovation come together in unexpected ways.

However, palace life is far from easy. The palace is a breeding ground for power struggles and hidden rivalries. Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na), a seemingly graceful concubine, conceals her own ambitions, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) intensifies political tensions with the king. Caught in the midst of these conflicts, Ji-young realizes that her culinary talents hold extraordinary power-capable of stirring emotions, healing broken bonds, and even altering the course of history.

Featuring a powerhouse cast led by Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appetit Your Majesty goes beyond a simple romance. Blending fantasy elements with palace intrigue and the enchanting power of food, the series stands out as one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 5 RELEASE DATE IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

With excitement mounting, Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 5 is going to premiere next week, on Saturday (September 6), and viewers are eager to see what fresh twists await in this fantasy-romance drama.

In South Korea, the new episode will air on tvN at 9:10 PM KST, keeping weekend audiences engaged. For international fans, the wait isn't long either-Netflix will stream the episode simultaneously at 5:40 PM IST in India, allowing viewers to enjoy the story alongside Korean audiences in real time.