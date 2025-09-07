Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 6 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? DEETS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 6 Release Time: Since its premiere last month, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has been creating a lot of excitement among K-drama fans around the world. Right from the first episode, the drama stood out with its unique mix of fantasy, heartfelt emotions, and beautiful visuals.

Now, with the earlier episodes building a solid foundation, fans are more eager than ever for Episode 6. With each new episode, Bon Appetit Your Majesty is proving to be one of the season's must-watch shows.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: PLOT, CAST AND EVERYTHING ABOUT THE SHOW

Bon Appetit Your Majesty tells the fascinating story of Yeon Ji-young (played by Im Yoon-ah), a famous French chef dreaming of making it big at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Just when success is within reach, fate takes a dramatic turn, and she finds herself transported back to the Joseon period. In this new world, her modern cooking skills become her only way to survive and thrive.

In the royal palace, Ji-young meets King Lee Heon (played by Lee Chae-min), a monarch with an unusual condition-his sense of taste changes depending on the weather.

Intrigued by her creative dishes, the king invites her to cook in the palace kitchen, where she must blend her innovative recipes with centuries-old traditions.

However, palace life isn't just about food. It's a web of secrets and power struggles.

Kang Mok-ju (portrayed by Kang Han-na) is a charming yet cunning concubine whose hidden ambitions could disrupt the royal court. Meanwhile, Prince Jesan (played by Choi Gwi-hwa) fuels tensions and sparks rivalries within the palace walls. As Ji-young becomes entangled in the intricate web of palace politics, she discovers that her culinary skills have the power to shape bonds, sway emotions, and even alter the fate of the kingdom.

With a talented cast featuring Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, the series offers a thrilling blend of romance, fantasy, and palace intrigue.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 6 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama fans are in for a treat as Bon Appetit Your Majesty drops its much-awaited Episode 6 today (September 7). In South Korea, the 12-episode show is a prime-time hit, airing on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST.

For viewers in India, the latest episode will stream on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST, allowing fans to enjoy the royal drama and magical adventures alongside international audiences.