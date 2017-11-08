 »   »   » BIG BATTLE! Mammootty To Fight It Out With Vikram & Suriya At The Box Office?

Megastar Mammootty is a popular figure in Tamil Nadu, as well. Much like in Mollywood, the actor has been a part of big hits in Kollywood and that too as a lead hero.

In fact, Mammootty has a beeline of projects and his bilingual movies are also in the pipeline for a release. These movies would mark the return of Mammootty to Tamil films, and we the audiences could once again see our own star conquering the Kollywood land.

If reports are to be believed, an interesting battle is definitely on cards and in that big box office battle, Mammootty might be seen fighting it out with Vikram and Suriya, two of the biggest stars of Kollywood.

ALSO READ: The Top 5 Malayalam Movies At The Kerala Box Office

Rumours are rife that the upcoming films of Mammootty, Suriya and Vikram might release during the upcoming Pongal season. Keep scrolling down to read more about the same..

Peranbu Peranbu is Mammootty's much awaited film, directed by popular film-maker Raam. Speculations are rife that, the makers of the film are planning to release the movie during the upcoming Pongal season. Reportedly, Peranbu is a bilingual movie and it will be released in both Tamil and Malayalam. Hopes are definitely high on this upcoming movie, which is expected to have a power-packed performance from the actor. Sketch Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram is all set to get back to action, after a short break. The actor's next release will be Vijay Chander's Sketch, the teaser of which was released during the Deepavali season. Reports are rife that Sketch might hit the theatres during the Pongal Season. Thaana Srendha Koottam On the other hand, Suriya's next film with Vignesh Sivan, rallies high on expectations. Thaana Serndha Koottam is expected to mark its big arrival during the Pongal Season. The song 'Sodakku..' from the film has already gained the big attention, even in Kerala. A Fierce Battle At The Kerala Box Office? Well, Vikram and Suriya are two of the most popular Tamil actors in Kerala. Their films do get a big release and reception in Kerala theatres. If Mammootty's Peranbu, Sketch and Thaana Serndha Koottam make it to the theatres during the same season we could definitely witness a fierce battle at the Kerala box office, as well. Mammootty's Next Release Meanwhile, Mammootty has some big projects in the pipeline for release. Masterpiece and Street Lights are the two upcoming big releases of Mammootty. Masterpiece has been confirmed as a Christmas release and on the other hand, the release date of Street Lights hasn't been fixed yet.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakkar is NOT Shelved

IN PICS! Celebrities At The Engagement Ceremony Of Lal's Daughter