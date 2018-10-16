 »   »   »  Prithviraj Announces His Next Movie On The Special Day Of His Birthday!

It is Prithviraj's birthday today (October 16) and the actor-director has come up with a surprise for the audiences on this special day, in the form of an announcement regarding one of his upcoming movies. Yes, we are talking about the debut directorial venture of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn, which will feature Prithviraj in the lead role.

Prithviraj took to his official Facebook page to reveal the title of this upcoming movie. The debut directorial venture of Kalabhavan Shajohn has been titled as Brother's Day and a sample poster of the movie has also been released. Prithviraj has also recollected the day when Shajohn narrated the script to him.

The actor's Facebook post is read as "Couple of years back, Shajon chetan (Yup..our own Kalabhavan Shajon) came to me and read a fully bound script that he had written. He wanted me to act in it and also take a call on who would be the best choice to direct his script. But in the way he had written it, and in the detailing of his narration..it was pretty obvious to me that only one person could direct his script. HIMSELF!

This is about fun guys! Comedy, Action, Romance, Fun and Emotion.

Announcing.. Kalabhavan Shajon's directorial debut...BROTHER'S DAY!"

Well, it seems like an exciting project is on cards. Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the star cast and crew of the movie. Further details regarding the movie are being awaited.