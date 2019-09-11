Onam 2019 Special: Top 5 Onam Songs Of Malayalam Cinema!

Onam, the most-loved festival of Kerala is finally here. Today, Keralites from all over the world are celebrating the much-awaited Thirvonam day. When it comes to the Malayalam movie industry, Onam is undoubtedly the most-anticipated season of the year. Every year, Malayalam cinema witnesses some of its biggest releases during the Onam season.

Malayalam movie industry has always celebrated the concept of Onam through its films. There was even a point of time where an Onam celebration scene was mandatory in every family entertainer movie. Onam is also the occasion which most of the blockbuster movies of the year make their television premieres.

This Onam, here we present the Top 5 Onam songs of Malayalam cinema. Have a look....

Thiruvaavaniraavu (Jacobinte Swargarajyam)

Thiruvaavaniraavu from the 2016-released superhit Jacobinte Swargarajyam is one of the most loved Onam songs of recent time. The chartbuster, which is sung by Sithara, Unni Menon, and Meera Scharma, is composed by Shaan Rahman and penned by Manu Manjith.

Poovili Poovili (Vishukkani)

Poovili Poovili is undoubtedly one of the all-time favourite Onam film songs for the most of the Keralites. This highly popular song, which is sung by Dr. KJ Yesudas and chorus, is from the 1977-released movie Vishukkani. Poovili Poovili is penned by Sreekumaran Thampi and composed by Salil Chowdhary.

Onapoove Omalpoove (Ee Gaanam Marakkumo)

Onapoove Omalpoove from the 1978-released movie Ee Gaanam Marakkumo is another highly popular Onam movie song. The song, which is composed by Salil Chowdhary and penned by ONV Kurup, is sung by Dr. KJ Yesudas.

Onathumbi (Mudiyanaya Puthran)

Onathumbi from the 1961-released movie Mudiyanaya Puthran is one of the lesser-known Onam songs of Malayalam cinema. The song, which is composed by renowned musician MS Baburaj, is penned by P Bhaskaran and sung by Kaviyoor CK Revamma.

Omanathinkalin Onam (Thulabharam)

Onamathinkalin Onam from the 1968-released Prem Nazir-Sharada movie Thulabharam is another lesser-known Onam song. This lullaby, which is sung by Dr. KJ Yesudas-P Susheela duo, is penned by Vayalar Ramavarma and composed by G Devarajan.