    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ahaana Krishna's 'A Love Letter To Cyber Bullies' Crosses 1 Million Views!

      By
      |

      Ahaana Krishna, the Luca fame actress is highly active in social media with platforms with some highly entertaining posts. Recently Ahaana Krishna had made headlines with her special video A Love Letter To Cyber Bullies. Recently, the highly interesting video which has taken social media by storm crossed 1 Million views on YouTube.

      The young actress revealed the exciting news through her official social media pages with a recent post and thanked her followers for the support.'1 MILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS. THANKYOU 🙏❤️🌹💌 #LoveLetterToCyberBullies', wrote Ahaana Krishna in her post. The actress had called out the cyberbullies through her interesting video, which has taken the social media by storm.

      Ahaana Krishnas Love Letter To Cyber Bullies Crosses 1 Million Views!

      Ahaana Krishna posted the video, which discusses the topic of cyberbullying on her official YouTube channel, on July 19, 2020. The actress reportedly decided to make the video after she was attacked by a group of netizens for posting a personal opinion regarding the lockdown restrictions, on her official social media pages.

      However, A Letter To Cyber Bullies has now won the internet. The video has been shared by several renowned personalities of the film industry including actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Kalidas Jayaram, Anupama Parameshwaran, and so on, on their respective social media pages.

      Read more about: ahaana krishna luca
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X