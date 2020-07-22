Ahaana Krishna's 'A Love Letter To Cyber Bullies' Crosses 1 Million Views!

Ahaana Krishna, the Luca fame actress is highly active in social media with platforms with some highly entertaining posts. Recently Ahaana Krishna had made headlines with her special video A Love Letter To Cyber Bullies. Recently, the highly interesting video which has taken social media by storm crossed 1 Million views on YouTube.

The young actress revealed the exciting news through her official social media pages with a recent post and thanked her followers for the support.'1 MILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS. THANKYOU 🙏❤️🌹💌 #LoveLetterToCyberBullies', wrote Ahaana Krishna in her post. The actress had called out the cyberbullies through her interesting video, which has taken the social media by storm.

Ahaana Krishna posted the video, which discusses the topic of cyberbullying on her official YouTube channel, on July 19, 2020. The actress reportedly decided to make the video after she was attacked by a group of netizens for posting a personal opinion regarding the lockdown restrictions, on her official social media pages.

However, A Letter To Cyber Bullies has now won the internet. The video has been shared by several renowned personalities of the film industry including actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Kalidas Jayaram, Anupama Parameshwaran, and so on, on their respective social media pages.