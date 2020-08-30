C U Soon, Maniyarayile Ashokan & Kilometers And Kilometers: Movies To Watch Out for This Onam!

The Malayalam film industry and audiences are celebrating Onam this time without the theatrical releases of films, for the first time in history. However, it is not an Onam celebration without any film releases. C U Soon, Maniyarayile Ashokan, & Kilometers And Kilometers, the three highly anticipated films are releasing this Onam, directly on OTT platforms.

As reported earlier, C U Soon, the experimental project of Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan duo, is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2020. Maniyarayile Ashokan, the Dulquer Salmaan production which features Jacob Gregory in the titular role, will release on Netflix, on August 31, 2020, Thiruvonam day.

Kilometers And Kilometers, on the other hand, is all set to become the first-ever Malayalam film to have a direct television release. The Tovino Thomas starring romantic comedy, which is directed by newcomer Jeo Baby, will premiere on the Asianet channel on August 31, 2020, Thiruvonam Day. Even though it is a first of its kind experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences, the social media reactions suggest that they are excited.