      Drishyam 2: The Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph Project To Start Rolling On September 7

      Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Jeethu Joseph, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. The highly anticipated movie, which was originally supposed to start rolling on August 17, 2020, was later postponed due to the increasing coronavirus threat and heavy rainfall in Kerala.

      As per the latest reports, Drishyam 2 will start rolling on September 7, 2020. The sources close to the project suggest that the Mohanlal starrer will go on floors in the same location in Thodupuzha, where the first installment Drishyam was shot. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made in a couple of days.

      Mohanlal will reprise the much-celebrated character George Kutty in Drishyam 2. Meena, the popular actress will once again appear George Kutty's wife Rani. Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil will return as the couple's daughters. The other prominent faces of Drishyam, including Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Neeraj Madhav, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, Sreekumar, Aneesh G Menon, and so will reprise their characters in the sequel.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 23:56 [IST]
      X