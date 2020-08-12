RUMOUR HAS IT: Fahadh Faasil In Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari's Next?

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most sought-after actors of the contemporary South Indian cinema. In a recent interview, the actor had revealed that he has been receiving offers from both the Tamil and Hindi film industries. Now, the latest reports suggest that Fahadh Faasil might soon team up with Nitesh Tiwari, the director of the Dangal.

According to the reports published by a leading online portal, Fahadh is already in talks with Nitesh for an upcoming project. But nothing has been finalised yet. However, in a recent interview, the talented filmmaker was all praises for Fahadh Faasil's acting skills and film choices. He has also expressed his desire to work with the Maalik actor.

If things fall in place, Fahadh Faasil and Nitesh Tiwari might soon join hands for a project, which is more likely to be a pan-Indian film. In his interview, Fahadh had revealed that language is the barrier that prevents him from doing Hindi films. The actor has also remarked that he wishes to play a Malayali character in a Hindi film.