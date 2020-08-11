Drishyam 2: The Mohanlal Starrer Goes Through Minor Script Changes!

Drishyam 2, the crime thriller which features Mohanlal in the lead role, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is expected to start rolling once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. In a recent interview, director Jeethu revealed an interesting update on the Mohanlal starrer.

According to the hitmaker, Drishyam 2 has gone through some minor script changes, considering the lockdown restrictions and coronavirus threat. A writer-director reworked on a few scenes that including a crowd, considering the difficulty to shoot with a large number of cast and crew members on the current situation.

Apart from these minor changes, the screenplay of Drishyam 2 is written in such a way, where the movie can be shot following all lockdown restrictions. Jeethu Joseph also revealed that major portions of the Mohanlal starrer demand indoor shoot, which has made things easier for the cast and crew members.

The makers were originally planning to kickstart the shooting of Drishyam 2 on August 17, 2020, the auspicious occasion of Malayalam New Year. However, the team has now decided to push the shooting to September 2020, considering the increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala, and the heavy rainfall.