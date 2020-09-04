Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Priyadarshan Opens Up About The Release

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starrer is unarguably the most awaited upcoming project of the Malayalam film industry. Recently, director Priyadarshan finally opened up about the release of the Mohanlal starrer. In a recent interview, the senior filmmaker revealed that the makers are in no hurry to release Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

As reported earlier, the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is now postponed to 2021, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to the sources close to the project, the team is planning to have a solo release for the movie with a record number of theaters. But, considering the current situation, it will take at least another year for the film industry to come back to its normal state. So, it has been confirmed that it is impossible for the Mohanlal starrer to hit the theaters anytime soon.

Pranav Mohanlal, his young actor, and son of Mohanlal, plays the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham features an extensive star cast including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. The magnum opus is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot entertainments.